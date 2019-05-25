Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
272
nda:
Needmore seats to Win
Needmore seats to Win
upa:
»
1-min read

Modi, Amit Shah to be Felicitated by Gujarat BJP on Sunday

During his first visit to his home state after the poll results, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will seek the blessings of his mother Hiraba Modi at her residence here.

PTI

Updated:May 25, 2019, 6:23 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Modi, Amit Shah to be Felicitated by Gujarat BJP on Sunday
File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with BJP national president Amit Shah.
Loading...
Ahmedabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah will be felicitated by the Gujarat unit of the party here Sunday following the massive victory in the Lok Sabha election.

During his first visit to his home state after the poll results, Modi will seek the blessings of his mother Hiraba Modi at her residence here.

State BJP president Jitu Vaghani said Modi and Shah will reach Ahmedabad on Sunday evening and will visit the party office in Khanpur area where they will be felicitated.

"Our own Narendrabhai, who belongs to the entire country and the world, will visit his home state tomorrow along with our national president, who successfully managed the world's largest political party in a way that it made inroads in states where it was not present and won the election massively," Vaghani said.

"Both Modi and Shah will reach Ahmedabad airport at 5pm, and will be received by party leaders, supporters and heads of various religious and social organisations. Modi will garland Sardar Patel's statue near the airport. From there, they will start for Khanpur office. They will be felicitated by the state unit of the BJP and later they will address a gathering of supporters at J P Chowk near the office," he added.

Modi will leave for Delhi the next morning, after which he is scheduled to visit his Lok Sabha constituency, Varanasi.

"Will be going to Gujarat tomorrow evening, to seek blessings of my mother. Day after tomorrow morning, I will be in Kashi to thank the people of this great land for reposing their faith in me," the prime minister tweeted Saturday morning.

He had met his mother on April 23 before casting his vote. The BJP won all 26 Lok Sabha seats in Gujarat, repeating its 2014 performance.
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram