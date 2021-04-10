'Modi as Popular as Mamata in Bengal': Top Quotes That Malviya Picked from Kishor's Clubhouse Clip

On a day when polling is underway in 44 seats in West Bengal, BJP information and technology cell head Amit Malviya tweeted four separate audio clips of a clubhouse conversation, where he claimed that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s election strategist Prashant Kishor has “admitted” the Trinamool Congress’ defeat in the assembly elections. Besides, Kishor, in the clip, can be heard saying that PM Modi is “as popular as Mamata”.

Here is a list of claims picked up by the BJP from Kishor’s statements:

- “…Polarisation, Modi, Hindi-speaking people, SC (Scheduled Castes) — these are the factors.” Former minister Suvendu Adhikari leaving the TMC, or Kishor coming in as the TMC strategist were not the issues of significance at all.”

- “Modi is popular here, the Hindi-speaking people have over 1 crore votes, Dalits account for 27% (of the population) — and they are fully backing the BJP. Plus, there is of course polarization.”

- “50-55% Hindus are voting for the BJP”.

- “If people will vote for the BJP, then all because of PM Modi and in his name. PM Modi has become a cult. The degree could vary.”

- “The anti-incumbency is against the state, not the centre because it is assembly elections.”

- “Matuas will be predominantly voting for the BJP, but not as unitedly as they did in the Lok Sabha (elections in 2019). I still think 75% of the Matuas will vote for the BJP and 25% for the TMC.”

- “Even our surveys on who will form the government shows the BJP coming to power. This is because the BJP supporters are claiming the party will form the government. Of the people voting for the Left — 10-15% — about two-third think the BJP will form the government. So, the majority view you are hearing is that the BJP is coming to power.”

- “They could be imported from the Left, but they are dedicatedly working for the BJP today. The Left voters would like to see Banerjee lose.”

- “We have to accept is that for 20 years there have been efforts to appease the minority”. For example, in Bengal the predominant belief was whoever got the Muslim vote would the elections,”

- “The entire political ecosystem — be it of the Congress, Left or of Didi (as Banerjee is popularly known as) —has been thinking about that (getting Muslim votes). First time, Hindus are thinking that they are seeing a chance…There is some element that the BJP is exploiting. And that element is coming from blatant misuse of minority politics by some of these parties…We can’t deny that..,”

- “Plus, the anti-incumbency is against the state government, not against the Centre.”

- “If we do a survey of leaders, Modi and Mamata are equally popular (in Bengal) — which is a very big thing,” he said. “Bengal has not seen a BJP rule. That is a factor. The people who have not seen it (BJP rule) for 30-35 years think they (the BJP) will do something hitherto undone. They want to taste the ladoo they have not yet,” he said

After the leaked chat controversy, Kishor issued a statement and said: “I am glad BJP guys are taking my clubhouse chat more seriously than the words or their own leaders. With regards to the selective and distorted use of part of the conversation, I urge them to release the full conversation.

