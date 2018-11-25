GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Modi, BJP Raking Up Caste, Religion as They Have Nothing to Talk About Development, Says Congress

Former Union minister Jitin Prasada claimed that people had expected the prime minister to speak on development issues at his rally in Alwar on Sunday, but instead of telling that what the BJP government did for Rajasthan, he talked about religion and other such issues.

PTI

Updated:November 25, 2018, 11:02 PM IST
Former union minister Jitin Prasada was speaking at a press conference in Jaipur on Sunday. (Twitter)
Jaipur: The Congress on Sunday alleged that BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have nothing to talk about development, which is why they are raking up caste and religion in their public rallies.

Former Union minister Jitin Prasada claimed that people had expected the prime minister to speak on development issues at his rally in Alwar on Sunday, but instead of telling that what the BJP government did for Rajasthan, he talked about religion and other such issues.

This reveals that Modi and the BJP have nothing to say anything on development, he said, adding Modi's rally in Alwar was full of "nervousness".

Prasada also accused the BJP government at the Centre of failing to check rise in fuel prices, which affected every household in the country.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Congress chief Sachin Pilot held public meetings in Jharapatan in support of party candidate Manvendra Singh and claimed that the people of the state were "betrayed" by Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje due to which there is extreme resentment the electorate against the government.

Raje is contesting the Assembly election from Jhalrapatan constituency in Jhalawara district.

Assembly elections in Rajasthan will be held on December 7.
