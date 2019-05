PM Modi Blames TMC 'Goons' for Desecrating Vidyasagar Bust, Says Will Erect New Statue

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday accused Trinamool Congress workers of desecrating the bust of reformer Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar, and promised to install a "grand statue" at the same spot.Addressing a rally in Uttar Pradesh's Mau district, PM Modi said, "We saw hooliganism by TMC workers again during Bhai Amit Shah's roadshow in Kolkata. They vandalized Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar's statue. We are committed to Vidyasagar's vision and will install his grand statue at the same spot."The prime minister further said that once he was forced to cut short his speech due to the TMC "goons". "Some months back during my rally in West Medinipur, TMC goons indulged in hooliganism. After this in Thakurnagar the situation was such that I had to cut short my speech and was forced to leave the stage," he added.The BJP and TMC supporters on Tuesday fought pitched battles on the streets of Kolkata during a massive road show by Shah, who escaped unhurt but was forced to cut short the jamboree and had to be escorted to safety by the police.Parts of the city plunged into a welter of violence as his convoy was attacked with stones by alleged TMC supporters from inside the hostel of Vidyasagar College , triggering a clash between supporters of the two parties, officials said.Furious BJP supporters retaliated and were seen exchanging blows with their TMC rivals outside the college entrance.Several motorcycles parked outside were vandalised and set ablaze. Shards of broken glass littered the lobby of the college where a bust of Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar , a noted philosopher and a key figure of Bengal Renaissance, was smashed to pieces. Police personnel were seen trying to douse the fire with buckets filled with water.Contingents of the Kolkata Police deployed for the roadshow swung into action and were seen chasing away the warring groups.In the wake of the widespread violence, the Election Commission on Wednesday ordered campaigning in nine West Bengal constituencies to end at 10 PM on Thursday, a day before its scheduled deadline.In a hurriedly-convened press conference, Deputy Election Commissioner Chandra Bhushan Kumar said it was for the first time that such an action has been taken using constitutional powers of the poll panel.The EC also ordered the removal of Principal Secretary (Home) Atri Bhattacharya and Additional Director General, CID, Rajeev Kumar from their postings in West Bengal.The constituencies where campaigning has been curtailed are — Dum Dum, Barasat, Basirhat, Jaynagar, Mathurapur, Diamond Harbour, Jadavpur, Kolkata Dakshin and Kolkata Uttar.