1-min read

‘Modi Code of Conduct’: Congress Attacks EC After Clean Chit to PM Over Wardha Speech Row

The Election Commission had on Tuesday ruled that Modi’s speech in Maharashtra's Wardha, in which he had questioned Rahul Gandhi's decision to contest from Wayanad in Kerala, did not violate the poll code.

News18.com

Updated:May 1, 2019, 10:53 AM IST
‘Modi Code of Conduct’: Congress Attacks EC After Clean Chit to PM Over Wardha Speech Row
File photo of Prime Minister Narednra Modi.
New Delhi: The Congress has lashed out at the Election Commission for clean chit given to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his speeches, and said that it is now crystal clear that the model code of conduct has become the 'Modi Code of Conduct’.

“Disappointed that the PM of India is permitted to go scot-free after rampant violation of Article 324 & MCC. There cannot be two sets of laws for Modiji & the rest of the country,” party spokesperson Randeep Surjewala tweeted.

The Election Commission had on Tuesday ruled that Modi’s speech in Maharashtra's Wardha, in which he had questioned Rahul Gandhi's decision to contest from Wayanad in Kerala, did not violate the model code, which is in effect for the Lok Sabha election.

"The matter has been examined in detail in accordance to the extant guidelines/provisions of the Model Code of Conduct, the Representation of the People Act and the report of the Chief Electoral Officer, Maharashtra. Accordingly, the commission is of the considered view that in this matter no such violation has been noticed," an EC spokesperson said.

At a rally in Wardha on April 1, Modi had claimed that the Congress had been forced to contest from places dominated by the minority community.

"The Congress insulted Hindus. People have decided to punish it in the election. Leaders of that party are now scared of contesting from constituencies dominated by the majority (Hindu) population. That is why they are forced to take refuge in places where the majority is a minority," Modi had said.

The Election Commission, has however, so far not considered other complaints of alleged poll code violations by the PM, including the roadshow held by on voting day in Ahmedabad on April 23.

The Congress had moved the Supreme Court on Monday, asking it to direct the Election Commission to take action against the PM on eight counts of violation.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday issued a notice to the Election Commission based on a petition from Congress MP Sushmita Dev, accusing the poll panel of inaction against PM Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah. The court scheduled the next hearing for May 2.
Loading...
