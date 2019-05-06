Modi's Dare to Congress on 'Bofors Accused' Rajiv Gandhi Gets Love in Return From Rahul

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday reiterated the 'Rajiv Gandhi corrupt no. 1' jibe and dared Congress to fight polls in Delhi, Madhya Pradesh and Punjab in the former prime minister's name.Modi's challenge came a day after the verbal duel between united Opposition and BJP leaders over his statement. While the Opposition slammed him for making such a statement against the "man who died for the country", the saffron party and its allies supported Modi's statement.Addressing a rally in Jharkhand's Chaibasa on Monday, the prime minister said, "A few days ago I called a member of the naamdaar family corrupt number one and they began crying. The more these people cry, the same old truth will be known to today's generation. Youths of the 21st century should also know how a country was looted in the last century."Challenging Congress from the rally stage, Modi said, "In the next phase of Lok Sabha elections, when Punjab, Delhi and Bhopal will vote, try seeking votes in Rajiv Gandhi's name who is accused of corruption in the Bofors case. I hope the Congress will accept the challenge."Reacting to the prime minister's comments, Rahul Gandhi said, "PM has been talking about my father since yesterday. Let him whatever he wants to about me, my mother, my father and my grandmother. I will respond to your (PM's) hate with love. I had hugged you with love in Parliament too. And this love will make you lose on May 23."Modi's remarks drew widespread condemnation from Congress and other opposition leaders who felt the prime minister lowered the dignity of his office by making such comments about a former PM, who is no longer alive.The Congress chief replied to him with "love and a huge hug" and said he should wait for his 'karma' to catch up. Gandhi said that though Modi was projecting his beliefs about himself onto Rajiv Gandhi, he would not be able to protect himself, and that the battle for him is over.The BJP, however, said every word Modi had said about Rajiv Gandhi was true and that the Congress chief was rattled due to his party's imminent defeat in Lok Sabha polls.Finance Minister Arun Jaitley wondered why Rahul Gandhi gets disturbed when issues on integrity of the Rajiv Gandhi-led government are raised. He said the Congress chief thinks that "dynast" does not have to answer any question even though he can attack Modi, a man of utmost integrity."Why is Rahul Gandhi so disturbed if the integrity issues of the Rajiv Gandhi government are raised? Why did Ottavio Quattrocchi get kickbacks in Bofors? Who was the Q' connection? No reply has come," Jaitley said.He said that former prime minister Indira Gandhi was also assassinated and yet the Congress is questioned about the Emergency and the Operation Blue Star.