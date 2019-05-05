Modi Ditched, Jaitley Ignored: Chandrababu Blasts BJP for Denying Special Status to AP Even After 5 Yrs

: Andhra Pradesh chief minister Chandrababu Naidu at a press conference today condemned PM Narendra Modi's remarks on bifurcation of states.“People with the mentality to separate the country divided Andhra and Telangana. It has been five years since the separation of both the states. Although Andhra and Telangana speak Telugu they can't see each other eye to eye,” Modi had said during his election campaign rally in Bihar.The Andhra CM reacted strongly to his remark saying that the PM did not fulfil promises given to “our state.”“Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Uttarakhand have fought for bifurcation of states. The Central govt provides a special package for bifurcated states. They are happy with that. But, in AP the issue is different. The whole of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana region wanted bifurcation despite having capital,” Naidu told reporters.He added, “Bifurcation has been done. But, the Centre betrayed us; they did not give special Category status or Special Package. They did not provide any assistance.”The Andhra CM also lambasted over Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Centre on the progress of the Polavaram dam project saying that “he is the PM of words not work.”He alleged Modi and the BJP’s role in conducting ED and IT raids against those who question them.Criticising finance minister Arun Jaitley, the TDP chief said he “ignored his demands” for the Special Category status to Andhra after coming to power.“After coming to power, Arun Jaitley ignored my demands. Twenty three parties at the national level supported the issues of Andhra Pradesh. Then, why should only the BJP oppose them? Why should they target our state? Neither, the Home Minister nor the Prime Minister have conducted a review meeting on the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014?” Naidu said.Drawing comparisons between Congress and the BJP led governments, Naidu said the states bifurcated under the Congress have been given some assurances. “BJP also supported them that time. But, after coming to power the BJP government did not implement any talk,” he added.Chandrababu Naidu also launched an attack on the Prime Minister for a populist move played against the Mamata Banerjee led TMC government in West Bengal.The Andhra CM slammed Modi for his saying that “40 TMC MLAs are in touch with them.” “What kind of message he is giving to the nation? These statements are an attempt to collapse the elected state government,” Naidu alleged.During the press conference, Naidu also expressed his disappointment over the Election Commission for interrupting his review meetings on the Polavaram project.The Election Commission has asked him not to conduct reviews on major issues in the state while model code of conduct is under force in the state.The EC’s directive comes after Naidu conducted two review meetings on Polavaram project and the Amaravathi capital development area. The poll body is set to take action on the officials those who participated in CM's review meetings.