‘Modi Dividing Nation’: At Punjab Rally, Rahul Gandhi Criticises PM After Kolkata Violence

At an election rally in the industrial city of Ludhiana in Punjab, the Congress chief also blamed Modi for 'destroying the strength of the Indian economy'.

Updated:May 15, 2019, 11:34 PM IST
Congress President Rahul Gandhi, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and Congress candidate from Bhagha Purana, Darshan Singh Brar, at an election rally in Faridkot on Wednesday. (PTI)(PTI5_15_2019_000113B)
New Delhi: Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of working to divide the nation and alleged that violence followed wherever the PM uttered wrong statements.

Gandhi’s comments came a few days after the TIME magazine described Modi as “divider in chief”, evoking criticism from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Gandhi was responding to a question on Tuesday’s violence at Amit Shah’s roadshow in Kolkata, where arson, stone-pelting and vandalism took place at Calcutta University. A bust of noted philosopher Ishwarchand Vidyasagar was also destroyed in the fracas inside the college.

“Modi works to divide the nation; there is violence wherever he says the wrong things,” Gandhi said in an interview to CNN-News18.

Gandhi on Wednesday addressed an election rally in the industrial city of Ludhiana in Punjab, where he blamed Modi for “destroying the strength of the Indian economy”.

The Congress chief expressed confidence that his party would emerge victorious after the Lok Sabha election results are declared on May 23. “A new government will be formed, the mood of the nation is positive,” he said. “The country is in a bad situation due to GST, demonetisation and farmers’ distress.”

However, he refused to comment on the number of seats the Congress would win.

Gandhi reiterated his promise of coming up with a separate budget to address several issues faced by farmers and to change legislation concerning them.
