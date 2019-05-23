English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Modi for PM, Naveen for CM: How Odisha Voted During Simultaneous Polls In 2019
The BJD, which has been in power in the state since 2000, had won a thumping majority of 117 seats out of the total 147 in the last state elections in 2014.
File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik. (@PMOIndia/Twitter)
Odisha Lok Sabha Election Results 2019 | After initial rounds of counting, the Naveen Patnaik-led Biju Janata Dal appears to be more or less certain to again form the government in the state, with Naveen Patnaik as the CM for a consecutive fifth-time.
After the leads came out for nearly all the 147 seats of the Odisha Legislative Assembly, the BJD was leading on 98 seats at 11 am in the morning, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) emerged as the second-largest force with leads on 26 seats.
The ruling BJD, which has been in power in the state since 2000, had won a thumping majority of 117 seats out of the total 147 in the last state elections in 2014. It had also bagged a massive vote share of 43.35 percent. While Congress and BJP had won 16 and 10 seats, respectively, four seats had gone to ‘Others’.
The state has clearly voted differently for the state elections and the Lok Sabha elections, trends suggest. While the BJD looks on its way for sweep in the Assembly, it's more of a close fight in the Lok Sabha where BJD and BJP are leading on 13 and 7 seats each. Congress is leading from Bhadrak.
In 2014, the BJD had swept the state of Odisha with 20 Lok Sabha seats, where BJP managed to secure one.
The BJD had won 103 seats in 2009, 61 seats in 2004, and 68 seats in state elections in 2000. The party was part of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in 2004 and 2000.
Among the key contestants, BJP's Sambit Patra is leading from Puri, while Baijayant Panda, who quit the BJD to join BJP recently, is trailing from Kenrapara – a seat he has been winning since 2009.
