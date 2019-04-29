Hitting out at Mamata Banerjee over her 'mud rosogolla' remark, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that mud from the land of heros is prasad for him.Giving the slogan of "Chup Chap, BJP te chhap" (cast your vote silently for the BJP), Modi took a dig at Banerjee for her comments that the people of Bengal will, instead of votes, offer him rosogollas made of clay with stones inside."It will be like 'prasad' for me. I will be honoured to have rosogollas that are made of the soil of the sacred land of Bengal. The land of Ram Krishna Pramahansa, Swami Vivekananda, Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and Rabindranath Tagore," he said.Citing Banerjee, Modi said he would also be happy to have the stones that the West Bengal leader said would be inside the clay rosogollas as it will bring down the number of stones being used by "Mamatadi's goons" to attack people.Miffed over Modi's disclosure during a televised interview that she gifts him kurtas and sweets every year, a combative Banerjee had said last week that the people of Bengal will offer him rosogollas made of clay with stone fillings instead of votes that will break all his teeth.Maintaining that the state has already seen three political ideologies -Naampanthi (people who rule by using the name of family), Vaampanthi (Leftist), Daam aur Damanpanthi (people who rule through corruption and oppression) — Modi said time has come for it to adopt "Vikaspanthi" (people wedded to the ideology of development) represented by the BJP. "We don't need to give you the example of 'Naampanthi'," Modi said in an apparent reference to Congress party and the Gandhi family."We have seen three decades of Left rule that was full of violence and misgovernance. The foreign ideology, which has been discarded by the entire world. The third is 'Daam aur Damanpnathi' regime of the Trinamool Congress which is ruling by using money and muscle power, and has turned Bengal into killing fields," Modi alleged.He also raked up the contentious issues of Citizenship (Amendment) Bill (CAB) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC), which the TMC is vehemently opposing. "We will weed out each and every infiltrator from the country. We will first pass the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill to ensure that refugees get citizenship and then NRC will be brought to throw out infiltrators," he asserted.Addressing another rally at Barrackpore, Modi claimed the country is witnessing a trend where patriotism and nationalistic feelings were being subjected to abuse, and asked people to beware of those who negate nationalism for the sake of votebank politics."The country is witnessing a peculiar trend of abusing partriotism and nationalistic feelings. West Bengal is the land where the national song 'Vande Mataram' was created. This is the land of Bankim Chandra Chattopadhaya. But here the song is being misintepreted to serve vote bank politics," he said."Mamata Banerjee is also part of this group that believes in singing paeans to Pakistan. The people of Bengal would not spare her for supporting those who are opposing our country," he said. Noting that it was the BJP which honoured the contributions and sacrifices of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and the Indian National Army (INA) to the freedom struggle, Modi said political parties, including the TMC, which had never done that, are now questioning the valour of the armed forces."These are the people who never honoured our freedom fighters. They are now questioning the valour of the armed forces. They are more comfortable trusting Pakistan rather than our armed forces and are questioning the air strikes," he said.Under the TMC rule "all three — mother, motherland and people are suffering", he said, referring to the 'Ma, Maati and Manush' slogan of West Bengal's ruling party. Referring to the closed jute mills in the industrial belt of Barrackpore, Modi said first the Left Front and now didi's 'daman' (repression) are responsible for it.(With inputs from PTI)