Modi Government Compromised National Security by Reducing Rafale Jets: Congress
New Delhi: The Congress on Tuesday accused the Modi government of compromising and overruling national security by reducing the purchase of the Rafale fighter aircraft to save money.
"Finally, truth is out! 'National Security' stumped by a pseudo nationalist Modi Govt," Surjewala tweeted.
"No. of Rafale aircrafts reduced from 126 to 36 for saving money overruling Air Force and Nation's security!" he added.
Gadkari had said the government's "financial availability" dictated the decision to bring down the order of the Rafale fighter jets from 126 to 36 in its purchase agreement. PTI
| Edited by: Nikita Vashisth
