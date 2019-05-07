Modi Government Has Restricted Terrorism Only to Kashmir, Says Rajnath Singh

: Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh Tuesday said terrorism in the country is now limited only to Kashmir due to strong actions taken by the Narendra Modi government.The international community also recognised India under the Modi government as a "super-power" after the air strike at Balakot in Pakistan, Singh said in an election rally in Dhanbad."The Narendra Modi government has taken some strong actions due to which terrorism has now been limited only to Kashmir. Earlier, it used to prevail across the country," the senior BJP leader asserted.The central government is ready to resolve the problem from Kashmir also, Singh said."The world has recognized India as a superpower after the air strike following (the) Pulwama (incident)," the minister said.He was referring to the air strike at Balakot in Pakistan on February 26 after the Pulwama terror attack in Kashmir that leftover 40 CRPF jawans dead on February 14.Price rise used to be the main election issue till 2014 but it is not an agenda now, he said adding that the Modi government has been able to keep price hike under check.In another election meeting earlier at Godda, Singh said India will become the third largest economy in the world in the next five years.The Union minister claimed that the central government has provided pucca dwellings to 1.3 crore people in the country in the last four years.The BJP government has elevated 7.5 crore families from below poverty line during its tenure and in the next five to seven years, there would not be a single BPL family, Singh said.