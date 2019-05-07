Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Modi Government Has Restricted Terrorism Only to Kashmir, Says Rajnath Singh

Rajnath Singh said the world recognized India as a superpower only after the Balakot airstrike following the Pulwama terror attack.

PTI

Updated:May 7, 2019, 9:49 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Modi Government Has Restricted Terrorism Only to Kashmir, Says Rajnath Singh
File photo of Home Minister Rajnath Singh (PTI)
Loading...
Dhanbad/Godda (Jharkhand): Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh Tuesday said terrorism in the country is now limited only to Kashmir due to strong actions taken by the Narendra Modi government.

The international community also recognised India under the Modi government as a "super-power" after the air strike at Balakot in Pakistan, Singh said in an election rally in Dhanbad.

"The Narendra Modi government has taken some strong actions due to which terrorism has now been limited only to Kashmir. Earlier, it used to prevail across the country," the senior BJP leader asserted.

The central government is ready to resolve the problem from Kashmir also, Singh said.

"The world has recognized India as a superpower after the air strike following (the) Pulwama (incident)," the minister said.

He was referring to the air strike at Balakot in Pakistan on February 26 after the Pulwama terror attack in Kashmir that leftover 40 CRPF jawans dead on February 14.
Price rise used to be the main election issue till 2014 but it is not an agenda now, he said adding that the Modi government has been able to keep price hike under check.

In another election meeting earlier at Godda, Singh said India will become the third largest economy in the world in the next five years.

The Union minister claimed that the central government has provided pucca dwellings to 1.3 crore people in the country in the last four years.

The BJP government has elevated 7.5 crore families from below poverty line during its tenure and in the next five to seven years, there would not be a single BPL family, Singh said.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram