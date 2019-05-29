Modi Govt 2.0 LIVE: Miffed With Invites to Kin of Slain BJP Workers in Bengal, Mamata to Skip PM's Swearing-in

Event Highlights
Meanwhile, the families of over 50 BJP workers killed in political violence in West Bengal have been invited for Modi's oath-taking ceremony as "special invitees".
The Delhi unit of Congress is going to demonstrate outside Rahul Gandhi's residence in protest of his resignation as party chief. Senior Congress leader Sheila Dikshit said, "We are going to be near the residence of Rahul Gandhi, will demonstrate there to convey our feelings that he should not resign. The Party will suffer a very heavy loss which we don't want. We are going there to plead with him to not do this."
Ahead of the swearing-in ceremony, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar reached Delhi on Wednesday. A part of the NDA alliance, the JD(U) leader arrived at Amit Shah's residence to meet the BJP president.
Karnataka Congress leader D G Rao spoke to media following the meeting between JD(S) and Congress in the state, said focus is on successful execution of government programmes.
BJP Leaders Resign as Rajya Sabha Members | BJP President Amit Shah, Ravi Shankar Prasad and DMK leader Kanimozhi resign as members of Rajya Sabha ahead of the swearing-in ceremony tomorrow. Shah, Prasad and Kanimozhi have been elected from the parliamentary constituencies of Gandhinagar in Gujarat and Patna Sahib in Bihar and Thoothukudi in Tamil Nadu, respectively.
Arun Jaitley in the letter sought reasonable time to himself, also mentioning that he had orally informed the prime minister of his decision before his Kedarnath visit.
Earlier this year, Jaitley had undergone surgery in the US on January 22 for a reported soft tissue cancer in his left leg, an illness that deprived him from presenting the Modi government's sixth and final budget of its current term. Railway and Coal Minister Piyush Goyal was the stand-in finance minister who presented the interim budget for 2019-20.
Arun Jaitleys health has been on a decline ever since he underwent a kidney transplant in May last year. He was admitted to AIIMS earlier this month to undergo tests and treatment for an undisclosed illness. He was discharged later but did not attend celebrations at BJP headquarters after the party's emphatic victory in general elections.
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath holds a meeting with a farmers' delegation in Bhopal.
Over 6,500 Guests to Attend Modi's Swearing-in | A record number of close to 6,500 guests will attend Prime Minister Modi's swearing in tomorrow, which takes place in Rastrapati Bhawan Forecourt. In 2014, the guest list stood at approximately 5000. This is only the fourth time a prime minister is taking an oath in the Forecourt. The ceremony is traditionally held at the Durbar Hall.
The BJP won all the seven seats in Delhi routing both the Congress and the AAP in the Lok Sabha elections.
PM Modi Assures Patnaik of Cooperation | Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday congratulated Naveen Patnaik, who took oath as Odisha chief minister for a fifth consecutive term, and assured him of the Centre's complete cooperation in the state's progress. Patnaik, the Biju Janata Dal president, took the oath in a grand ceremony in Bhubaneswar.
Sources have said that work is underway to identify new faces and leaders, who will be entrusted with the task to strengthen the party in several districts for the 2022 state Assembly polls.
Meanwhile, the Samajwadi Party, which contested on 37 seats in the recently concluded Lok Sabha polls, is all set to undergo an organisational overhaul following the drubbing the party faced. According to sources, a few of the party’s senior and regional leaders are likely to be changed as the top brass remains upset over the dismal results. The party had fought the elections along with alliance partners – Mayawati’s BSP and Ajit Singh’s RJD.
BJP WB president Dilip Ghosh said that the idea was to send a message to party workers across Bengal that Narendra Modi is with them.
Meanwhile, Congress workers in Karnataka demonstrate outside party office appealing to Rahul Gandhi to continue as party president.
The BJP, with 105 MLAs in the 224-member Assembly, has been trying its best to destabilise the Congress-JDS coalition ever since the alliance got the required numbers and formed government in May 2018. A year since, many MLAs, specially in the Congress, are angry with being kept out of the Cabinet and want to assert themselves more strongly within the coalition now.
The current cabinet may see at least three or possibly four ministers resign from the Council of Ministers, to make way for disgruntled MLAs who have been threatening to quit the Assembly as they have been kept away from ministerial roles. If these MLAs quit, the tally required for a majority for the ruling party in the Assembly will drop, leaving the field open for the BJP to take a shot at coming to power.
Kejriwal's Letter to AAP Workers | Meanwhile, AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal addressed a letter to the party workers, post the Lok Sabha elections, expressing appreciation and gratitude for their efforts.
'Forced at Gunpoint to Join BJP' | A day after over 50 Trinamool Congress leaders joined the BJP, Mamata Banerjee’s party on Wednesday issued a clarification saying only one suspended MLA joined the saffron party, while the others were from Congress and CPI(M). The TMC added that six councillors joined the BJP but they “were forced at gunpoint to do so”.
Apart from his strong pro-poor, pro-women policies, what stands out in Naveen Patnaik's politics is that he has never, in his speeches through the two decades, appealed to caste or religious sentiments.
File photo of PM Modi and Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee.
In a push on the foreign front, PM Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping are all set for an informal summit in October as India proposes a reply to the Wuhan summit, sources familiar with the development said. The first informal summit between the two leaders took place in Wuhan in China’s Hubei in April 2018. The two leaders then spent two days at a lakeside guest house in Wuhan and held discussions for almost 10 hours.
Sources said continuing the informal interaction between the leaders was decided at Wuhan itself. Earlier, November was being targeted for the meeting but it was later decided that September/October would be better.
Sources had earlier said that much would depend on who the next Prime Minister would be and with Modi’s thumping return to power, the informal summit would continue as both leaders share a personal rapport.
The PM’s then statement had said: “You invited us for the first summit and today that dream has come true and I am happy that this informal summit will develop in to a regular practice and I would be delighted to get an opportunity to host such an informative summit in 2019 on the soil of India."
