Modi Govt 2.0 LIVE: Miffed With Invites to Kin of Slain BJP Workers in Bengal, Mamata to Skip PM's Swearing-in

News18.com | May 29, 2019, 2:26 PM IST
Event Highlights

Modi Govt 2.0 LIVE: Owing to deteriorating health, former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley in a letter addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday formally requested not to be given any responsibility in the upcoming cabinet due to be sworn in tomorrow. “I would in future for some time like to keep away from any responsibility. This will enable me to concentrate on my health and treatment,” read Jaitley’s letter.

Meanwhile, the families of over 50 BJP workers killed in political violence in West Bengal have been invited for Modi's oath-taking ceremony as "special invitees".
May 29, 2019 2:23 pm (IST)

Mamata Banerjee to Skip Modi's Swearing-in | West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee will not attend the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Council of Ministers. She is upset with BJP's claims of violence in the state during the Lok Sabha elections.

May 29, 2019 2:13 pm (IST)

The Delhi unit of Congress is going to demonstrate outside Rahul Gandhi's residence in protest of his resignation as party chief. Senior Congress leader Sheila Dikshit said, "We are going to be near the residence of Rahul Gandhi, will demonstrate there to convey our feelings that he should not resign. The Party will suffer a very heavy loss which we don't want. We are going there to plead with him to not do this."

May 29, 2019 2:04 pm (IST)

Ahead of the swearing-in ceremony, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar reached Delhi on Wednesday. A part of the NDA alliance, the JD(U) leader arrived at Amit Shah's residence to meet the BJP president.

May 29, 2019 2:01 pm (IST)

On the issue of Rahul Gandhi's resignation, Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy said, "I will meet him tomorrow and speak to him. He should not resign."  Kumaraswamy is scheduled to fly to Delhi for the swearing-in ceremony of the prime minister and his council of ministers tomorrow.

May 29, 2019 1:55 pm (IST)

Karnataka Congress leader D G Rao spoke to media following the meeting between JD(S) and Congress in the state, said focus is on successful execution of government programmes.

May 29, 2019 1:52 pm (IST)

The circular released by Rajya Sabha secretariat, which states the names of the leaders who cease to be members of the Upper House.

May 29, 2019 1:46 pm (IST)

BJP Leaders Resign as Rajya Sabha Members | BJP President Amit Shah, Ravi Shankar Prasad and DMK leader Kanimozhi resign as members of Rajya Sabha ahead of the swearing-in ceremony tomorrow. Shah, Prasad and Kanimozhi have been elected from the parliamentary constituencies of Gandhinagar in Gujarat and Patna Sahib in Bihar and Thoothukudi in Tamil Nadu, respectively.

May 29, 2019 1:41 pm (IST)

Arun Jaitley in the letter sought reasonable time to himself, also mentioning that he had orally informed the prime minister of his decision before his Kedarnath visit.

May 29, 2019 1:38 pm (IST)

Jaitley had returned to India on February 9 after undergoing skin grafting. He is believed to had undergone some kind of a medical procedure again when he last month visited the US to attend the IMF-World Bank Group Spring Meetings.

May 29, 2019 1:35 pm (IST)

Earlier this year, Jaitley had undergone surgery in the US on January 22 for a reported soft tissue cancer in his left leg, an illness that deprived him from presenting the Modi government's sixth and final budget of its current term. Railway and Coal Minister Piyush Goyal was the stand-in finance minister who presented the interim budget for 2019-20.

May 29, 2019 1:33 pm (IST)

Arun Jaitleys health has been on a decline ever since he underwent a kidney transplant in May last year. He was admitted to AIIMS earlier this month to undergo tests and treatment for an undisclosed illness. He was discharged later but did not attend celebrations at BJP headquarters after the party's emphatic victory in general elections.

May 29, 2019 1:21 pm (IST)

Citing health issues, Jaitley wrote, "I am writing to you to formally request you that I should be allowed a reasonable time for myself, my treatment and my health and, therefore, not be a part of any responsibility, for the present, in the news Government." 

May 29, 2019 1:19 pm (IST)

Jaitley's Letter to PM Modi | Arun Jaitley writes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi asking to be relieved from the post of Union Finance Minister ahead of the swearing-in ceremony tomorrow.

May 29, 2019 1:05 pm (IST)

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath holds a meeting with a farmers' delegation in Bhopal.

May 29, 2019 1:02 pm (IST)

Over 6,500 Guests to Attend Modi's Swearing-in | A record number of close to 6,500 guests will attend Prime Minister Modi's swearing in tomorrow, which takes place in Rastrapati Bhawan Forecourt. In 2014, the guest list stood at approximately 5000. This is only the fourth time a prime minister is taking an oath in the Forecourt. The ceremony is traditionally held at the Durbar Hall.

May 29, 2019 12:56 pm (IST)

The BJP won all the seven seats in Delhi routing both the Congress and the AAP in the Lok Sabha elections.

May 29, 2019 12:40 pm (IST)

PM Modi Assures Patnaik of Cooperation | Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday congratulated Naveen Patnaik, who took oath as Odisha chief minister for a fifth consecutive term, and assured him of the Centre's complete cooperation in the state's progress. Patnaik, the Biju Janata Dal president, took the oath in a grand ceremony in Bhubaneswar.

May 29, 2019 12:37 pm (IST)

Sources have said that work is underway to identify new faces and leaders, who will be entrusted with the task to strengthen the party in several districts for the 2022 state Assembly polls.

May 29, 2019 12:31 pm (IST)

Sources in SP suggest that several district presidents along with some senior leaders are likely to be removed from their positions.

May 29, 2019 12:22 pm (IST)

Meanwhile, the Samajwadi Party, which contested on 37 seats in the recently concluded Lok Sabha polls, is all set to undergo an organisational overhaul following the drubbing the party faced. According to sources, a few of the party’s senior and regional leaders are likely to be changed as the top brass remains upset over the dismal results. The party had fought the elections along with alliance partners – Mayawati’s BSP and Ajit Singh’s RJD.

May 29, 2019 12:12 pm (IST)

BJP WB president Dilip Ghosh said that the idea was to send a message to party workers across Bengal that Narendra Modi is with them.

May 29, 2019 12:05 pm (IST)

Meanwhile, Congress workers in Karnataka demonstrate outside party office appealing to Rahul Gandhi to continue as party president.

May 29, 2019 12:03 pm (IST)

The BJP, with 105 MLAs in the 224-member Assembly, has been trying its best to destabilise the Congress-JDS coalition ever since the alliance got the required numbers and formed government in May 2018. A year since, many MLAs, specially in the Congress, are angry with being kept out of the Cabinet and want to assert themselves more strongly within the coalition now.

May 29, 2019 11:58 am (IST)

The current cabinet may see at least three or possibly four ministers resign from the Council of Ministers, to make way for disgruntled MLAs who have been threatening to quit the Assembly as they have been kept away from ministerial roles. If these MLAs quit, the tally required for a majority for the ruling party in the Assembly will drop, leaving the field open for the BJP to take a shot at coming to power.

May 29, 2019 11:53 am (IST)

The JDS-Congress coalition government in Karnataka is likely to reshuffle the cabinet this week, in a bid to placate MLAs who have been approached by the Opposition BJP with ministerial berths to defect to the saffron party.

May 29, 2019 11:52 am (IST)

Karnataka JDS-Cong Alliance Meet | Meeting underway between Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy, Deputy CM G Parameshwara, Congress State Chief Dinesh Gundu Rao, Minister DK Shivakumar, Congress leader KC Venugopal and Former CM Siddaramaiah.

May 29, 2019 11:50 am (IST)

Kejriwal's Letter to AAP Workers | Meanwhile, AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal addressed a letter to the party workers, post the Lok Sabha elections, expressing appreciation and gratitude for their efforts.

May 29, 2019 11:43 am (IST)

'Forced at Gunpoint to Join BJP' | A day after over 50 Trinamool Congress leaders joined the BJP, Mamata Banerjee’s party on Wednesday issued a clarification saying only one suspended MLA joined the saffron party, while the others were from Congress and CPI(M). The TMC added that six councillors joined the BJP but they “were forced at gunpoint to do so”.

May 29, 2019 11:38 am (IST)

Apart from his strong pro-poor, pro-women policies, what stands out in Naveen Patnaik's politics is that he has never, in his speeches through the two decades, appealed to caste or religious sentiments.

May 29, 2019 11:29 am (IST)

Patnaik had earlier said in interviews to the media that “Modi doesn’t seem to be interested in Odisha” and that the BJP-led NDA “did not fulfill any of the promises they made” for the state.

File photo of PM Modi and Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee.

In a push on the foreign front, PM Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping are all set for an informal summit in October as India proposes a reply to the Wuhan summit, sources familiar with the development said. The first informal summit between the two leaders took place in Wuhan in China’s Hubei in April 2018. The two leaders then spent two days at a lakeside guest house in Wuhan and held discussions for almost 10 hours.

Sources said continuing the informal interaction between the leaders was decided at Wuhan itself. Earlier, November was being targeted for the meeting but it was later decided that September/October would be better.

Sources had earlier said that much would depend on who the next Prime Minister would be and with Modi’s thumping return to power, the informal summit would continue as both leaders share a personal rapport.

The PM’s then statement had said: “You invited us for the first summit and today that dream has come true and I am happy that this informal summit will develop in to a regular practice and I would be delighted to get an opportunity to host such an informative summit in 2019 on the soil of India."
