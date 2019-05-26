Modi Govt 2.0 LIVE: PM Meets Venkaiah Naidu, Jagan Ahead of First Visit to Gujarat After Poll Victory

Modi Govt 2.0 LIVE: Fresh from a resounding victory in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid a visit to Vice-president Venkaiah Naidu today. Modi will also meet Jaganmohan Reddy, chief of the YSRCP that trumped Chandrababu Naidu in Andhra Pradesh, later in the day.
Modi is all set for a packed schedule with visits to Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh after the BJP crossed the 300 figure in a stunning victory. He is first scheduled to visit Ahmedabad with BJP chief Amit Shah where he will meet his mother Heeraba and the state party unit.
The Congress, in its defense may cry about misuse of government machinery, the bitter truth is the constituency could have been managed had the party worked systematically trying to match the BJP's organisational ground work.
May 26, 2019 12:38 pm (IST)
MLA Alka Lamba to Leave AAP in 2020 | Disgruntled Aam Aadmi Party legislator Alka Lamba has announced that she would leave the party next year. "My journey started with you in 2013 will end in 2020. My best wishes will be with the dedicated revolutionary ground workers of the party, hopefully you will remain a strong alternative in Delhi. The last six years have been memorable and I have learnt a lot from you," the Chandni Chowk MLA said in a tweet. She did not say whether she would quit AAP before or after the assembly election due in Delhi next year. Lamba has been at odds with the party for some time now.
A month before the elections began, I travelled across Uttar Pradesh to understand how gender plays a role in electoral politics. After speaking to 200 women, this is what I found out.
May 26, 2019 12:24 pm (IST)
EC Yet to Receive Tally of Mandatory Matching of Paper Trail Machine Slips | The Election Commission is yet to receive a final tally of mandatory matching of paper trail machine slips with EVM results of five randomly picked polling booths in each assembly segment across all constituencies. But a top EC official said Saturday that no discrepancy has been reported from any of the 542 constituencies. Paper slips of more than 20,600 Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) machines were counted in more than 4,000 assembly segments.
May 26, 2019 12:19 pm (IST)
Congress Worker Killed by Suspected Naxals in Chhattisgarh | A local Congress worker was brutally killed by suspected Naxals in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district, police said on Sunday. Sahdev Samrat (30), a native of Thothapara area, was attacked with sharp-edged weapons on Saturday night when he went to attend a wedding in the nearby Kostapara area in Bhairamgarh town, a local police official said. He noticed that four to five men, armed with sharp weapons, were looking for him following which he tried to escape, he said. However, the assailants chased Samrat and beat him up brutally with sticks and attacked him with axes and knives, killing him on the spot, the official said, adding they were suspected to be Naxals.
May 26, 2019 12:17 pm (IST)
Chennai Central MP and DMK leader Dayanidhi Maran said,"Edappadi K Palaniswami must take moral responsibility for the defeat of AIADMK in Lok Sabha elections, the party managed to win one seat in general elections because of money power. Palaniswami must tender his resignation."
May 26, 2019 12:09 pm (IST)
Suspects in Amethi Murder Detained | In Amethi, suspects have been detained in the connection with the murder of BJP MP Smriti Irani's close associate and former Barauli village head Surendra Singh. The police are looking into all aspects of the killing, including political rivalry.
The Bharatiya Janata Party's spectacular performance in the last 35 years has been analysed at length, both by its critics and the commentators who are favourably disposed towards the prime saffron party.
May 26, 2019 11:58 am (IST)
CM Kamal Nath Heads MP Cong Legislature Meet | Meanwhile, Chief Minister Kamal Nath is presiding over the Madhya Pradesh Congress Legislature Party meeting today. The meeting has been called to conduct a post-mortem of the Congress' dismal performance in the Lok Sabha elections 2019. The ruling-Congress has been reduced to one out of the 29 seats in Madhya Pradesh.
May 26, 2019 11:49 am (IST)
Visuals from Jagan Mohan Reddy's meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi today:
May 26, 2019 11:42 am (IST)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu today.
May 26, 2019 11:40 am (IST)
JDS Bars Leaders to Particpate in Debates, Interact with Media | Meanwhile, JD(S) working president MS Narayanrao has issued a circular to all its leaders, spokespersons and MLAs of the party asking them to not participate in TV debates and give any statements to media after the poll debacle on May 23.
May 26, 2019 11:37 am (IST)
Smriti Irani Leaves for Amethi tp Meet Murdered Close Aide's Family| Amethi MP and BJP leader Smriti Irani has left for her constituency after her close aide was shot dead by two men at 11:30pm last night at his residence in Baraulia village. Irani will meet the bereaved family of Surendra Singh, ex-village head of Barauli. Amethi Superintendent of Police Rajesh Kumar did not rule out the possibility of the crime being a political murder. "The incident cannot be ruled out to be a political murder. All aspects are being probed. There can be old enmity as well," the SP said.
May 26, 2019 11:32 am (IST)
Jaganmohan Reddy to Meet PM Modi Today | Meanwhile, the CM-elect of Andhra Pradesh, Jaganmohan Reddy will arrive in New Delhi to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi today. Reddy led the YSR Congress Party to resounding victory in Andhra Pradesh and decimated outgoing Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu's Telugu Desam Party (TDP).
May 26, 2019 11:29 am (IST)
Prime Minister's Programmes in Varanasi | Prime Minister Narendra Modi will first visit the Kashi Vishwanath temple at 10 in the morning and then a Karyakarta Sammelan will be held at Deendayal Hastkala Sankul. He is expected to depart from Varanasi around 12.30pm.
May 26, 2019 11:27 am (IST)
PM Modi to Reach Ahmedabad Airport at 6pm | Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive at the Ahmedabad airport at 6pm where a grand reception awaits for him. Post reception, he will give a floral tribute to Sardar Patel statue at the airport. Then, Modi and Shah will proceed together towards Khanapur BJP office to hold a public meeting for an hour. Around 8.30pm, PM Modi will reach Gandhinagar Rajbhavan and stay the night there. Tomorrow morning, he is expected to visit his mother Hiraba and depart for Varanasi at 8am. Amit Shah will also accompany the PM during his Varanasi visit.
May 26, 2019 11:27 am (IST)
May 26, 2019 11:23 am (IST)
Modi to Visit Gujarat Today to Meet His Mother | PM Narendra Modi will visit his home state after the BJP’s resounding victory in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Accompanied by party chief Amit Shah, Modi will seek the blessings of his mother Hiraba. He will also be felicitated by the Gujarat unit of the party.State BJP president Jitu Vaghani said Modi and Shah will reach Ahmedabad in the evening and visit the party office in Khanpur area where they will be felicitated. “Our own Narendrabhai, who belongs to the entire country and the world, will visit his home state along with our national president, who successfully managed the world’s largest political party in a way that it made inroads in states where it was not present and won the election massively," Vaghani said.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with YSRCP chief Jagan Mohan Reddy.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with YSRCP chief Jagan Mohan Reddy.