Modi Govt 2.0 LIVE: PM Meets Venkaiah Naidu, Jagan Ahead of First Visit to Gujarat After Poll Victory

May 26, 2019 12:38 pm (IST)

MLA Alka Lamba to Leave AAP in 2020 | Disgruntled Aam Aadmi Party legislator Alka Lamba has announced that she would leave the party next year. "My journey started with you in 2013 will end in 2020. My best wishes will be with the dedicated revolutionary ground workers of the party, hopefully you will remain a strong alternative in Delhi. The last six years have been memorable and I have learnt a lot from you," the Chandni Chowk MLA said in a tweet. She did not say whether she would quit AAP before or after the assembly election due in Delhi next year. Lamba has been at odds with the party for some time now.