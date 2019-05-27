CO-PRESENTED BY
Modi Govt 2.0 LIVE: PM Starts Thanksgiving Tour With Prayers at Kashi Vishwanath Temple

News18.com | May 27, 2019, 12:11 PM IST
Event Highlights

Modi Govt 2.0 LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited his parliamentary constituency and offered prayers at the Kashi Vishwanath temple on Monday, four days after he steered the BJP to power in New Delhi with a resounding victory of 303 seats in the Lok Sabha.

He was received at the airport by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Governor Ram Naik. Flanked by BJP president Amit Shah and Adityanath, Modi entered the temple dedicated to Lord Shiva and paid obeisance to the deity as priests recited Sanskrit 'shlokas' in the sanctum sanctorum and blew conch shells.
May 27, 2019 11:08 am (IST)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is visiting his parliamentary constituency of Varanasi in eastern Uttar Pradesh today after his landslide win in the national election. This is PM Modi's first visit to Varanasi after winning from there for the second time.

May 27, 2019 10:56 am (IST)

Visuals of Narendra Modi, along with Amit Shah offering his prayers to kickstart his Thanksgiving tour to Varanasi. 

May 27, 2019 10:50 am (IST)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reached the Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi. He will be paying his obsesiance at the temple post which he will be addressing the people of his constituency who voted him back to power this time with a massive margin.  

May 27, 2019 10:34 am (IST)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves at people on his way to Kashi Vishwanath temple.

May 27, 2019 10:26 am (IST)

The Varanasi visit comes three days before he takes oath after being re-elected as Prime Minister for a second term. "This is our fortune that Prime Minister will perform puja with all rituals like he did in 2014 Lok Sabhae devotes himself to god, you can see tears of devotion in his eye," priest Acharya Ashok Dwivedi told news agency ANI. 

May 27, 2019 10:25 am (IST)

Colourful, celebratory visuals coming in from the Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi ahead of Modi's visit. An LED screen has been installed at the entrance of temple which will live-stream visuals from inside when he offers prayers. The chief priest will perform a ritual with PM Modi.

May 27, 2019 10:24 am (IST)
May 27, 2019 10:16 am (IST)

Narendra Modi also met his 98-year-old mother in Ahmedabad on Sunday, where he also addressed a rally for his supporters in the state. Here, he once again said that this election had a pro-incumbency wave to it. He was accompanied by BJP president Amit Shah.

May 27, 2019 10:05 am (IST)

Modi also led the BJP to a resounding victory for a second term in office. In first back-to-back majority in the general elections for a single party in over three decades, the Modi-led BJP won 303 out of 542 Lok Sabha seats that went to polls, handing out a crushing defeat to the Congress and many other political opponents.

May 27, 2019 9:59 am (IST)

In a video message ahead of the May 19 polling, Modi had called himself a "Kashivasi" and termed the city his guiding spirit. He had said that it was a matter of great satisfaction for him that he was in service of the city whose presiding deity is Lord Shiva.

May 27, 2019 9:50 am (IST)

This will be Modi's first visit to his constituency after he won the Lok Sabha elections by a huge margin of 4.79 lakh votes. Modi not only retained his seat, but also saw his victory margin increase by nearly 1 lakh votes as compared to the 2014 general elections.

May 27, 2019 9:42 am (IST)

District Magistrate Surendra Singh said heavy security has been put in place for the PM's visit. Singh, along with Senior Superintendent of Police Anand Kulkarni, reviewed the security arrangements for Modi's visit. A large number of security, paramilitary and Special Protection Group personnel have been deployed in places where Modi will be visiting.

May 27, 2019 9:42 am (IST)

After reaching Varanasi, Modi will travel by road from the police lines to Bansphatak, with his cavalcade passing through various parts of the city. He will pay obeisance at the Kashi Vishwanath temple and later address a gathering of workers of his Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

May 27, 2019 9:41 am (IST)

PM Modi Visits Varanasi Today | Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit his parliamentary constituency Varanasi today to thank the people for "reposing faith" in him and offer prayers at the famous Kashi Vishwanath temple.

