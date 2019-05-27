Modi Govt 2.0 LIVE: PM Starts Thanksgiving Tour With Prayers at Kashi Vishwanath Temple

Event Highlights
He was received at the airport by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Governor Ram Naik. Flanked by BJP president Amit Shah and Adityanath, Modi entered the temple dedicated to Lord Shiva and paid obeisance to the deity as priests recited Sanskrit 'shlokas' in the sanctum sanctorum and blew conch shells.
Visuals of Narendra Modi, along with Amit Shah offering his prayers to kickstart his Thanksgiving tour to Varanasi.
Varanasi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi offers prayers at the Kashi Vishwanath temple. BJP President Amit Shah also present. pic.twitter.com/K064Ar0a1S— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) May 27, 2019
Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves at people on his way to Kashi Vishwanath temple.
#WATCH Varanasi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves at people on his way to Kashi Vishwanath temple. pic.twitter.com/BIeoXzlwua— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) May 27, 2019
The Varanasi visit comes three days before he takes oath after being re-elected as Prime Minister for a second term. "This is our fortune that Prime Minister will perform puja with all rituals like he did in 2014 Lok Sabhae devotes himself to god, you can see tears of devotion in his eye," priest Acharya Ashok Dwivedi told news agency ANI.
Colourful, celebratory visuals coming in from the Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi ahead of Modi's visit. An LED screen has been installed at the entrance of temple which will live-stream visuals from inside when he offers prayers. The chief priest will perform a ritual with PM Modi.
Visuals from outside Kashi Vishwanath Temple where PM Narendra Modi will offer prayer today. pic.twitter.com/Xz5hT4DAUW— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) May 27, 2019
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in Varanasi. He will offer prayers at the Kashi Vishwanath temple today and hold a meeting with party workers later today. pic.twitter.com/35oirBCFOa— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) May 27, 2019
Modi also led the BJP to a resounding victory for a second term in office. In first back-to-back majority in the general elections for a single party in over three decades, the Modi-led BJP won 303 out of 542 Lok Sabha seats that went to polls, handing out a crushing defeat to the Congress and many other political opponents.
District Magistrate Surendra Singh said heavy security has been put in place for the PM's visit. Singh, along with Senior Superintendent of Police Anand Kulkarni, reviewed the security arrangements for Modi's visit. A large number of security, paramilitary and Special Protection Group personnel have been deployed in places where Modi will be visiting.
The thanksgiving visit to this temple town is his first since he won the Varanasi Lok Sabha seat with a huge margin of 4.79 lakh votes, nearly 1 lakh votes more since 2014.
The visit is aimed at thanking people for again reposing their faith in him and offering prayers at the famous temple.
After landing at the Lal Bahadur Shastri International airport, he flew by helicopter to the police lines from where he travelled by road to Bansphatak near the temple.
It was a roadshow of sorts as his cavalcade traversed through the bylanes of the city amid high security with crowds lining the roads and people on rooftops hoping to catch a glimpse of the man who will be sworn as prime minister for a second term this week.
Many people threw rose petals and flowers at the cavalcade. Adding to the carnival atmosphere were some artists who put up impromptu performances.
He is also scheduled to address a gathering of BJP workers in the city, party sources said.
On Saturday, Modi tweeted, Will be going to Gujarat tomorrow evening to seek blessings of my mother. Day after tomorrow, I will be in Kashi to thank people of this great land for reposing their faith in me.
In a video message ahead of the May 19 polling, Modi called himself a "Kashivasi" and termed the city his guiding spirit.
He said it was a matter of great satisfaction for him that he was in service of the city whose presiding deity is Lord Shiva.
In the first back-to-back majority for a single party in over three decades, the Modi-led BJP won 303 out of 542 Lok Sabha seats that went to polls, handing out a crushing defeat to the Congress and many other political opponents.
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
-
25 May, 2019 | Germany and Italy in Netherlands GER vs ITA 130/620.0 overs /oversItaly beat Germany by 6 wickets
-
25 May, 2019 | Germany and Italy in Netherlands GER vs ITA 53/1016.0 overs /oversItaly beat Germany by 7 wickets
-
26 May, 2019 | ICC Cricket World Cup Warm-up Matches SA vs WI 95/012.4 overs /oversMatch Abandoned
-
25 May, 2019 | ICC Cricket World Cup Warm-up Matches IND vs NZ 179/1039.2 overs 180/437.1 oversNew Zealand beat India by 6 wickets
-
25 May, 2019 | ICC Cricket World Cup Warm-up Matches AUS vs ENG 297/950.0 overs 285/1049.3 oversAustralia beat England by 12 runs