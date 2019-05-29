Modi Govt 2.0 LIVE: PM-Xi Jinping to Take 'Personal Rapport' Forward With Informal Summit in October

Read More

Modi Govt 2.0 LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping are all set for an informal summit in October as India proposes a reply to the Wuhan summit, sources familiar with the development said. The first informal summit between the two leaders took place in Wuhan in China’s Hubei in April 2018. The two leaders then spent two days at a lakeside guest house in Wuhan and held discussions for almost 10 hours.Sources said continuing the informal interaction between the leaders was decided at Wuhan itself. Earlier, November was being targeted for the meeting but it was later decided that September/October would be better.