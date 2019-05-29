Modi Govt 2.0 LIVE: PM-Xi Jinping to Take 'Personal Rapport' Forward With Informal Summit in October

Modi Govt 2.0 LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping are all set for an informal summit in October as India proposes a reply to the Wuhan summit, sources familiar with the development said. The first informal summit between the two leaders took place in Wuhan in China’s Hubei in April 2018. The two leaders then spent two days at a lakeside guest house in Wuhan and held discussions for almost 10 hours.
Sources said continuing the informal interaction between the leaders was decided at Wuhan itself. Earlier, November was being targeted for the meeting but it was later decided that September/October would be better.
The TMC chief is also scheduled to call on senior Congress leader and former president Pranab Mukherjee on the morning of May 30.
May 29, 2019 9:59 am (IST)
The prime minister had warned Banerjee that her MLAs will abandon her after the results of the general elections and said 40 of them were already in touch with him. "When the lotus will bloom all over Bengal after May 23, Didi (Banerjee), you will see that your MLAs will also abandon you and run away. Forty of your MLAs are in touch with me even today," Modi said at an election rally in Hooghly district.
May 29, 2019 9:55 am (IST)
Addressing a press conference, Mukul Roy and BJP's Bengal in-charge Kailash Vijayvargiya said that Bijpur TMC MLA Subhrangshu Roy, Bishnupur Congress MLA Tushar Kanti Bhattacharya and CPI(M) MLA from Hemtabad Debendranath Roy joined the saffron party along with 50 councillors.
May 29, 2019 9:51 am (IST)
TMC Leaders Join BJP | Meanwhile, in a major jolt to Mamata Banerjee, Mukul Roy's son Subhrangshu along with two Bengal legislators and 50 Trinamool Congress councillors joined the Bharatiya Janata Party on Tuesday.
Meanwhile, Congress' Kerala president Mullapally Ramachandran Tuesday said the party will seek an explanation from Abdullakutty on his Modi praise.
May 29, 2019 9:41 am (IST)
The Trump administration, including President Donald Trump, Vice President Mike Pence and Pompeo, congratulated Modi and the BJP on the victory in the Lok Sabha elections whose results were declared on May 23. According to a compilation made by the Indian Embassy in Washington, more than 50 Congressmen, Senators and the senior government officials have sent congratulatory messages to Modi.
May 29, 2019 9:39 am (IST)
US Will Continue to Work Closely with Modi | India is a "great ally" of America and the US will continue to work closely with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Trump administration has said, asserting that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo was looking forward to have a "robust discussion" with his Indian counterpart on a wide range of issues.
May 29, 2019 9:31 am (IST)
On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called on former president and veteran Congress leader Pranab Mukherjee to seek his blessings. Describing the former president as a "statesman", Modi posted a picture of the meet on Twitter.
May 29, 2019 9:27 am (IST)
Pakistan Pitches for Kashmir Dialogue | Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi reacted to the snub and said a meeting for the sake of dialogue to find a solution to the Kashmir issue, as well as Siachen and Sir Creek disputes, would have been a significant measure instead of attending the swearing-in ceremony.
May 29, 2019 9:22 am (IST)
The government on Monday announced that it has invited leaders from BIMSTEC countries to PM Modi's inauguration, leaving out Pakistan, which is not a member of the regional grouping. The BIMSTEC (Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation) comprises Bangladesh, India, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Bhutan and Nepal.
May 29, 2019 9:18 am (IST)
Pak Downplays India's Snub | Meanwhile, Pakistan has tried to downplay India's decision not to invite Imran Khan for Modi's swearing-in, saying the Indian Prime Minister's "internal politics" does not permit him to extend an invitation to his Pakistani counterpart.
May 29, 2019 9:14 am (IST)
President Ram Nath Kovind will administer the oath of office and secrecy to Modi and other members of the Union Council of Ministers during a ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan at 7 pm on Thursday.
May 29, 2019 9:11 am (IST)
Opposition Leaders Invited to the Event | The opposition leaders who have been invited include Congress President Rahul Gandhi, Trinamool Congress Chief and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, JD(S) leader and Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy and AAP supremo and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal
May 29, 2019 9:08 am (IST)
All prominent opposition leaders, chief ministers and governors have been invited for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's swearing-in for a second term on Thursday..
May 29, 2019 9:03 am (IST)
List of Leaders Visiting India | Bangladesh President Abdul Hamid, his Sri Lankan counter-part Maithripala Sirisena, President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sooronbay Jeenbekov, Myanmar President U Win Myint, Prime Minister of Mauritius Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, Nepal PM KP Sharma Oli and his Bhutan counterpart Lotay Tshering, the Special Envoy of Thailand, Grisada Boonrach, will be present for the event.
May 29, 2019 9:00 am (IST)
The prime ministers of Nepal, Mauritius and Bhutan as well as the special envoy of Thailand have also confirmed their participation at the event, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.
May 29, 2019 8:57 am (IST)
World Leaders Mark Attendance | Ahead of Narendra Modi's swearing-in, a host of world leaders have confirmed their attendance for the ceremony. The presidents of Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Myanmar and Kyrgyzstan will be visiting India on Thursday as Modi takes oath for the second term in prime minister's office.
May 29, 2019 8:56 am (IST)
India was initially looking at the month of November for the summit, however, sources had indicated this could be advanced to September-October. It is believed dates and venue have been shared with the Chinese side but any official confirmation will only be made once the other side is comfortable with the proposal depending on their scheduled calender.
May 29, 2019 8:55 am (IST)
Modi-Jinping to Meet | The Prime Minister is all set to hold an informal summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping in October this year, sources familiar with the development said.
May 29, 2019 8:49 am (IST)
The two leaders Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Narendra Modi share a good rapport. PM Modi had said in Wuhan, "You invited us for the first summit and today that dream has come true and I am happy that this informal summit will develop in to a regular practice and I would be delighted to get an opportunity to host such an informative summit in 2019 on the soil of India."
May 29, 2019 8:49 am (IST)
India will continue its informal interaction with China and looks forward to holding summits like the one that took place in Wuhan last year. It was indicated last year itself that the dialogue will continue to take place if Narendra Modi returned to power.
File photo of PM Narendra Modi along with Chinese President Xi Jinping. (Image: PIB India/Twitter)
Sources had earlier said that much would depend on who the next Prime Minister would be and with Modi’s thumping return to power, the informal summit would continue as both leaders share a personal rapport.
