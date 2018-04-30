Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu on Monday said that while the Modi government could spend Rs 2,500 crore to build a statue of Sardar Patel, it could spare only Rs 1,500 crore to build a city, the new state capital in Amravati.Launching a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi — who he said had made several promises in 2014, including the ‘Special Category Status’ for Andhra Pradesh — Naidu addressed a public gathering at Tirupati on Monday to protest against the Centre’s refusal in granting the status.The Telugu Desam Party intended the Tirupati rally to be a reminder for the Narendra Modi-led BJP government, which has failed to keep up its promises made to the people of the Andra Pradesh.Naidu said, “Is it anything wrong to ask Narendra Modi to fulfil his promises? Narendra Modi promised to build a capital better than Delhi while standing here. But he gave only Rs 1500 crore to Amaravati and Rs 2,500 crore to build a statue (the Sardar Patel statue in Gujarat).”Naidu has time and again attack PM Modi with clips of his speech in Tirupati in which the prime minister promised the Special Category Status for Andhra Pradesh. Last month, too, Naidu had played the clips in front of the state Assembly.The TDP pulled out of the BJP-led alliance over its refusal to accord Special Category Status to Andhra Pradesh and fulfil other commitments made at the time of state's division in 2014.The TDP had also given a no-confidence notice against the Modi government in the Lok Sabha, which could not be taken up due to an unending uproar in the Lower House.On Monday, Naidu further urged his supporters to shun the BJP in Karnataka as well by not voting for them in the upcoming elections. The TDP chief said, “I am appealing to all Telugu people in Karnataka to defeat the BJP that indulges in collusion politics and conspiracies in Karnataka.”He added, “Ultimately, justice will win. There will be no compromise on achieving our rights. We will win all 25 Parliamentary seats and choose the next prime minister in 2019.”The TDP chief even attacked opposition leader Jagan Reddy and said, “Narendra Modi is doing injustice by colluding with the corrupt Jaganmogan Reddy.”