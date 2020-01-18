Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Politics
1-min read

Modi Govt 'Changed Gears' after 'Assam NRC Fiasco' & is Now Talking of NPR, Says Chidambaram

The Congress leader said that his party's purpose is to fight the sinister purpose of Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the National Population of Register NPR and mobilise public opinion against them.

PTI

Updated:January 18, 2020, 5:44 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Modi Govt 'Changed Gears' after 'Assam NRC Fiasco' & is Now Talking of NPR, Says Chidambaram
Congress leader P Chidambaram.

Kolkata: Congress leader and former home minister P Chidambaram said on Saturday that after the "Assam NRC fiasco", the Narendra Modi government has quickly "changed gears" and is now talking of NPR.

Speaking to reporters here, Chidambaram said that NPR is "nothing but NRC in disguise".

"Our purpose is to fight the sinister purpose of Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and the National Population of Register (NPR) and mobilise public opinion against them.

"Our stated position is that we will not agree to NPR being rolled out from April 2020," he said. The Congress leader said, the Constitutional validity of CAA lies with the Supreme Court.

"We are fighting against NRC and CAA. Sometimes together, sometimes differently. The important thing is that we are fighting.

"All parties fighting against NPR, CAA and NRC must come together and I am confident they will," he said. He said that the BJP had failed to gauge the strength of the opposition and thought it as a 'passing cloud'.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram