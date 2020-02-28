Take the pledge to vote

Modi Govt Committed to Individual, Judicial and Media Freedom: Ravi Shankar Prasad

Ravi Shankar Prasad's remarks comes after Congress has alleged that Justice S Muralidhar was transferred by the central government to save BJP leaders in the Delhi violence case which he was hearing.

PTI

Updated:February 28, 2020, 6:12 PM IST
Modi Govt Committed to Individual, Judicial and Media Freedom: Ravi Shankar Prasad
Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad (Image: Twitter/ANI)

New Delhi: Senior BJP leader and Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Friday said that commitment to judicial, media and individual freedom is one of the Narendra Modi government's "fundamentals" as he cited its leaders' fight against the Emergency to reject criticism over a Delhi High Court judge's transfer.

On being asked about the Congress' attack on the Centre over the transfer of Justice S Muralidhar, Prasad hit back at the party, noting that its government in the 1970s had superseded Supreme Court judges, a move seen as an assault on judicial independence.

The minister reiterated that Muralidhar's transfer had nothing to do with any case as a recommendation to this effect was already made by the Supreme Court collegium and the judge had also given his consent.

"It (transfer) was part of the process. By same process dozens of judges have been transferred," Prasad told reporters.

The Congress has alleged that Justice Muralidhar was transferred by the central government to save BJP leaders in the Delhi violence case which he was hearing.

Prasad said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and many other senior functionaries of this government, including he himself, had fought against the Emergency for individual, judicial and media freedom.

"Our commitment to these freedoms, have been a fundamental (to the government)," he said.

