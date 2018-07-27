English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Modi Govt Cruelly Neglecting MGNREGA, Food Security Act: Chidambaram
The former finance and home minister said as long as there were children who tragically starved to death, "we have to hang our heads in shame and grief".
File photo of senior Congress leader and former Finance Minister P Chidambaram. (PTI)
Loading...
New Delhi: Congress leader P Chidambaram has accused the Narendra Modi government of "cruelly neglecting" the MGNREGA and the Food Security Act, saying the two legislations were brought by the previous UPA government to put an end to hunger deaths like that of the three minor girls in Delhi.
The Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) is a social security employment generation legislation which guarantees employment to the poor ensuring livelihood security and the National Food Security Act aims to provide subsidised food grains to the poor.
"MGNREGA was intended to put an end to hunger. FOOD SECURITY ACT was intended to put an end to starvation. Both have been cruelly neglected by the BJP government," Chidambaram tweeted.
The former finance and home minister said as long as there were children who tragically starved to death, "we have to hang our heads in shame and grief".
Three minor girls died allegedly due to starvation in east Delhi on Tuesday leading to a huge uproar.
Also Watch
The Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) is a social security employment generation legislation which guarantees employment to the poor ensuring livelihood security and the National Food Security Act aims to provide subsidised food grains to the poor.
"MGNREGA was intended to put an end to hunger. FOOD SECURITY ACT was intended to put an end to starvation. Both have been cruelly neglected by the BJP government," Chidambaram tweeted.
The former finance and home minister said as long as there were children who tragically starved to death, "we have to hang our heads in shame and grief".
Three minor girls died allegedly due to starvation in east Delhi on Tuesday leading to a huge uproar.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Sana Fazili
-
What Can India Expect From Pakistan's Next PM?
-
Monday 23 July , 2018
No PM Completed Full Term in Pakistan Since 1947
-
Thursday 26 July , 2018
No Rights, No Home: The Tales of Women Who Are Bought and Sold By Haryana's Men
-
Thursday 26 July , 2018
Kargil Vijay Diwas: Remembering The Martyrdom Of Major CB Dwivedi, Through His Daughters’ Words
-
Wednesday 25 July , 2018
What's Behind The Maharashtra Bandh?
What Can India Expect From Pakistan's Next PM?
Monday 23 July , 2018 No PM Completed Full Term in Pakistan Since 1947
Thursday 26 July , 2018 No Rights, No Home: The Tales of Women Who Are Bought and Sold By Haryana's Men
Thursday 26 July , 2018 Kargil Vijay Diwas: Remembering The Martyrdom Of Major CB Dwivedi, Through His Daughters’ Words
Wednesday 25 July , 2018 What's Behind The Maharashtra Bandh?
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Bollywood Star Ajay Devgn Rides Three-Wheel Trike With Son, Shares Pic
- Dyson Pure Cool Review: A Home Air Purifier That Learns From The Elder Sibling
- Netflix is Giving Profile Icons a Makeover And Using Characters From its Own Shows
- Priyanka Chopra Opts Out of Salman Khan’s Bharat Amid Reports of Her Engagement With Nick Jonas
- Huawei Nova 3 vs OnePlus 6: Finding The Best Android Flagship Alternative Around Rs 34,000
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...