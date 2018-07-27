GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Modi Govt Cruelly Neglecting MGNREGA, Food Security Act: Chidambaram

The former finance and home minister said as long as there were children who tragically starved to death, "we have to hang our heads in shame and grief".

PTI

Updated:July 27, 2018, 3:20 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Modi Govt Cruelly Neglecting MGNREGA, Food Security Act: Chidambaram
File photo of senior Congress leader and former Finance Minister P Chidambaram. (PTI)
Loading...
New Delhi: Congress leader P Chidambaram has accused the Narendra Modi government of "cruelly neglecting" the MGNREGA and the Food Security Act, saying the two legislations were brought by the previous UPA government to put an end to hunger deaths like that of the three minor girls in Delhi.

The Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) is a social security employment generation legislation which guarantees employment to the poor ensuring livelihood security and the National Food Security Act aims to provide subsidised food grains to the poor.

"MGNREGA was intended to put an end to hunger. FOOD SECURITY ACT was intended to put an end to starvation. Both have been cruelly neglected by the BJP government," Chidambaram tweeted.

The former finance and home minister said as long as there were children who tragically starved to death, "we have to hang our heads in shame and grief".

Three minor girls died allegedly due to starvation in east Delhi on Tuesday leading to a huge uproar.

Also Watch

| Edited by: Sana Fazili
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

What Can India Expect From Pakistan's Next PM?

What Can India Expect From Pakistan's Next PM?

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...