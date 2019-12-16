Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Politics
1-min read

Modi Govt Has Become Creator of Violence, Has Declared War on Own People: Sonia Gandhi

In a statement, Sonia Gandhi alleged that the BJP government's intention was clear about wanting to spread instability and creating an atmosphere of religious tension for political interests.

PTI

Updated:December 16, 2019, 7:48 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Modi Govt Has Become Creator of Violence, Has Declared War on Own People: Sonia Gandhi
File photo: Congress President Sonia Gandhi leads a protest against Maharashtra government formation issue, at Parliament premises in New Delhi. (Image: PTI)

New Delhi: Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Monday accused the Modi government of being the "creator of violence and divisiveness" which has declared a war against its own people and said the writers of this script of polarisation are Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.

In a statement, she alleged that the BJP government's intention was clear about wanting to spread instability and creating an atmosphere of religious tension for political interests.

"A government's job is to maintain peace and harmony, deliver governance and protect the Constitution. But the BJP government has declared a war on its own people. It has become the creator of violence and divisiveness. The government has pushed the country into an abyss of hatred and made the futures of youth uncertain," she said.

"The government's intention is clear -- spread instability in the country, rob the youth of their rights, create an atmosphere of religious tension and serve your political interests. The writers of this script of polarization are no one but Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah," she said.

She said that Assam, Tripura and Meghalaya are burning and four youths have died due to police firing in Assam alone.

Gandhi claimed that Shah could not muster the courage to go to the northeast and the Bangladeshi foreign minister and the Japanese prime minister had to postpone their visits to India.

All over the country the students were on a path of agitation and were hitting the road against fee hikes and attacks on the Constitution, but the Modi government was busy painting them as terrorists, naxals, secessionists, renegades, she said.

"The reason is evident -- Modi government has failed to govern."

Inflation is at its peak, unemployment is on record high levels, economy is declining and educational institutions are in a mess, she alleged, adding that the Modi government is "busy spreading religious tension, creating chaos and fomenting violence to deflect attention from key issues".

The amended citizenship act and the National Register of Citizens are part of the government's overall agenda to "divert the nation's attention from its failures".

"But let the Modi government understand. When youth power awakens, it gives rise to a new wave of change. Police brutalities on the youth and students will prove the beginning of the end of Modi regime," she said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram