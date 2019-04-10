English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Modi Govt is Exposed, Should Apologise to Indians: Mayawati Hits Out at Centre after Rafale Verdict
In a Twitter post that the BSP chief penned just an hour after the apex court pronounced its judgment, Mayawati demanded that PM Narendra Modi apologise to the nation.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BSP chief Mayawati.
Loading...
Lucknow: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Wednesday hit out at PM Narendra Modi over the Supreme Court’s verdict dismissing Centre’s objections to the use of ‘classified’ documents in the Rafale deal case.
In a Twitter post that the BSP chief penned just an hour after the apex court pronounced its judgment, Mayawati demanded that PM Narendra Modi apologise to the nation and Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tender her resignation.
“The attempt by Modi government to hide corruption in Rafale deal in the name of nationalism has failed. The Modi government is exposed in the Apex court. The Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi should apologize to the people of India for lying inside and outside the parliament, also Defence minister should resign,” the former Uttar Pradesh CM tweeted.
The Supreme Court on Wednesday rejected the Centre’s objections to petitions seeking a review of its December 14 judgment in the case on the 36 fighter-jet deal between the Narendra Modi government and France.
As per its verdict, the court decided to rely upon the classified documents in order to adjudicate the review petitions. All three judges, Chief Justice Rajan Gogoi, Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Justice KM Joseph, took a unanimous decision in the matter.
The Defence Ministry had earlier filed an affidavit in the apex court in connection with the Rafale fighter jet case, claiming that the documents submitted in the review petition are sensitive to national security.
In a Twitter post that the BSP chief penned just an hour after the apex court pronounced its judgment, Mayawati demanded that PM Narendra Modi apologise to the nation and Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tender her resignation.
“The attempt by Modi government to hide corruption in Rafale deal in the name of nationalism has failed. The Modi government is exposed in the Apex court. The Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi should apologize to the people of India for lying inside and outside the parliament, also Defence minister should resign,” the former Uttar Pradesh CM tweeted.
The Supreme Court on Wednesday rejected the Centre’s objections to petitions seeking a review of its December 14 judgment in the case on the 36 fighter-jet deal between the Narendra Modi government and France.
As per its verdict, the court decided to rely upon the classified documents in order to adjudicate the review petitions. All three judges, Chief Justice Rajan Gogoi, Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Justice KM Joseph, took a unanimous decision in the matter.
The Defence Ministry had earlier filed an affidavit in the apex court in connection with the Rafale fighter jet case, claiming that the documents submitted in the review petition are sensitive to national security.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
In Biggest Interview, PM Modi Says BJP Will Win With Bigger Majority Than 2014
-
Tuesday 09 April , 2019
Opposition Reacts To PM Modi's Interview To News18
-
Monday 08 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Congress Calls BJP Manifesto a ‘Balloon of Lies’
-
Saturday 06 April , 2019
'If Speaking Truth Is A Rebellion Then Yes, I Am A Rebel': Shatrughan Sinha
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Smriti Irani: The Gandhis Have Cheated Amethi
In Biggest Interview, PM Modi Says BJP Will Win With Bigger Majority Than 2014
Tuesday 09 April , 2019 Opposition Reacts To PM Modi's Interview To News18
Monday 08 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Congress Calls BJP Manifesto a ‘Balloon of Lies’
Saturday 06 April , 2019 'If Speaking Truth Is A Rebellion Then Yes, I Am A Rebel': Shatrughan Sinha
Thursday 04 April , 2019 Smriti Irani: The Gandhis Have Cheated Amethi
Live TV
Recommended For You
- MacKenzie, Jeff Bezos Invited to Join Sugar Daddy/Momma Site by Founder Brandon Wade
- Sonam Kapoor Dons Big Geeky Glasses, Husband Anand Ahuja Calls Her a Nerd
- Avengers Endgame Sold Nearly Double the Advance Tickets of Aquaman, Infinity War, Captain Marvel Combined
- The Bachchan Bond: Aishwarya Captures a Happy Moment With Jaya and Daughter Aaradhya
- Black Hole Photograph to be Released by Event Horizon at 6:30PM Today
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results