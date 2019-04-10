Modi Govt is Exposed, Should Apologise to Indians: Mayawati Hits Out at Centre after Rafale Verdict

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Wednesday hit out at PM Narendra Modi over the Supreme Court’s verdict dismissing Centre’s objections to the use of ‘classified’ documents in the Rafale deal case.In a Twitter post that the BSP chief penned just an hour after the apex court pronounced its judgment, Mayawati demanded that PM Narendra Modi apologise to the nation and Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tender her resignation.“The attempt by Modi government to hide corruption in Rafale deal in the name of nationalism has failed. The Modi government is exposed in the Apex court. The Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi should apologize to the people of India for lying inside and outside the parliament, also Defence minister should resign,” the former Uttar Pradesh CM tweeted.The Supreme Court on Wednesday rejected the Centre’s objections to petitions seeking a review of its December 14 judgment in the case on the 36 fighter-jet deal between the Narendra Modi government and France.As per its verdict, the court decided to rely upon the classified documents in order to adjudicate the review petitions. All three judges, Chief Justice Rajan Gogoi, Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Justice KM Joseph, took a unanimous decision in the matter.The Defence Ministry had earlier filed an affidavit in the apex court in connection with the Rafale fighter jet case, claiming that the documents submitted in the review petition are sensitive to national security.