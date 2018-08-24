Modi Govt Lacks Coherent Strategy to Deal With Pakistan, Says Rahul Gandhi in UK

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Friday said the Narendra Modi government “lacks a coherent strategy” on dealing with Pakistan, even as he accused the neighbouring country of spreading terrorism in India.Gandhi, who was addressing the student diaspora in the United Kingdom, however added that it was “very difficult” for India to work with Pakistan “because there is no specific authority there”.Cricketer-turned-politician Imran Khan, who took over as Pakistan’s prime minister on August 18, has stressed on the need for improving relations with India, a thought that found concurrence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.Both the sides have expressed hope of a constructive dialogue to iron out differences and establish a secure and stable South Asia free of terror and violence.The Congress president also took a dig at external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj, saying she “spends a massive amount of time in just making visas”.He suggested the formation of a modern ministry of external affairs by breaking the monopoly of the MEA and making it more accessible to other elements of society.Commenting on the Doklam standoff with China, Gandhi said the row was not an isolated issue but part of a sequence of events. “Prime Minister [Narendra Modi] is episodic. He views Doklam as an event. If he was carefully watching the process, he could’ve stopped it. The truth is the Chinese are still in Doklam today,” he said.Gandhi had also attacked Swaraj in the past over her statement on Doklam. “Amazing how a lady like Sushma ji has buckled and prostrated herself in front of Chinese power. Absolute subservience to the leader means our brave jawan has been betrayed on the border,” he had said on Twitter.The remark followed the minister’s clarification in the Lok Sabha that the 73-day military face-off in Doklam was resolved through “diplomatic maturity without losing any ground” and status quo has been maintained.