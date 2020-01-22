Modi Govt Risking People's Future by Damaging LIC, Says Rahul Gandhi
Rahul Gandhi's attack on the government came over a media report which claimed that LIC's NPAs have doubled to Rs 30,000 crore in five years.
File photo of former Congress president Rahul Gandhi.
New Delhi:Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday accused the government of risking people's future by damaging Life Insurance Corporation and destroying the public's trust in it.
Gandhi's attack on the government came over a media report which claimed that LIC's NPAs have doubled to Rs 30,000 crore in five years.
"Crores of honest people invest in LIC because they trust it. The Modi government is risking their future by damaging LIC and destroying the trust the public has in it," the former Congress president said in a tweet.
"These short sighted actions create panic & can have catastrophic consequences," he said.
