Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Politics
1-min read

Modi Govt Risking People's Future by Damaging LIC, Says Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi's attack on the government came over a media report which claimed that LIC's NPAs have doubled to Rs 30,000 crore in five years.

PTI

Updated:January 22, 2020, 6:18 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Modi Govt Risking People's Future by Damaging LIC, Says Rahul Gandhi
File photo of former Congress president Rahul Gandhi.

New Delhi:Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday accused the government of risking people's future by damaging Life Insurance Corporation and destroying the public's trust in it.

Gandhi's attack on the government came over a media report which claimed that LIC's NPAs have doubled to Rs 30,000 crore in five years.

"Crores of honest people invest in LIC because they trust it. The Modi government is risking their future by damaging LIC and destroying the trust the public has in it," the former Congress president said in a tweet.

"These short sighted actions create panic & can have catastrophic consequences," he said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram