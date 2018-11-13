English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Modi Govt 'Snatched' Rs 30,000 Crore from Poor, Put it in Pockets of Industrialists, Alleges Rahul Gandhi in MP
The Congress, if propelled to power, would write off debts of farmers in Chhattisgarh within 10 days into government, Gandhi said.
Congress president Rahul Gandhi addresses an election rally at Bemcha in Mahasamund district of Chhattisgarh on Tuesday. (PTI)
Mahasamund: Congress president Rahul Gandhi launched a counter-attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over demonetisation on Tuesday, saying note ban hurt the poor and benefited those wearing "suit-boot".
Addressing a rally here ahead of the second phase of polling in the state on November 20, Gandhi also charged the Modi government with ensuring benefit to Anil Ambani's company through the Rafale aircraft deal. The Modi-led government "snatched" Rs 30,000 crore from the poor and put it in the pocket of the industrialist, Gandhi said.
The Congress, if propelled to power, would write off debts of farmers in Chhattisgarh within 10 days into government, he said. "He (Modi) said the note ban brought money out of pillows of people. He is right. But he did not tell from whom the money was snatched... all the poor people (had to) queue up (to exchange notes). Did any billionaire queue up? Did anyone in suit-boot queue up?" he asked.
"India's prime minister helped turn the black money of the rich into white. He snatched money of the poor, but ensured benefits for the rich," Gandhi said.
Hitting out at Rahul and Sonia Gandhi for questioning him on demonetisation, Modi had on Monday said in a poll rally that he did not need a "certificate of honesty" from the "mother-son duo" who are out on bail. The prime minister had also said that demonetisation helped recover cash from "under someone's bed and in cupboards".
"They want an account of demonetisation. It was due to the demonetisation that bogus companies were identified. And because of that you had to seek bail. Why do you forget that it was due to the note ban that you had to seek bail," he had said without naming the Gandhis.
Modi announced the ban on high-value currency notes on November 8, 2016.
