POLITICS

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Modi Govt Taking Initiatives to Attract Companies Getting Disenchanted with China: Nadda

File photo: BJP National President Jagat Prakash Nadda addresses a felicitation function organised for him, at the party headquarters, in New Delhi. (Image: PTI)

File photo: BJP National President Jagat Prakash Nadda addresses a felicitation function organised for him, at the party headquarters, in New Delhi. (Image: PTI)

The BJP in a statement said the former diplomats, during their talks with Nadda, hailed India's move to help other countries in this time of coronavirus crisis.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: April 29, 2020, 10:41 PM IST
Share this:

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has been taking initiatives and preparing policies to attract companies which are getting "disenchanted" with China and want to shift base, BJP president J P Nadda said on Wednesday.


Interacting with former diplomats via video link, he said policies are being made to create a favourable environment in the country for those companies who want to come to India from China.


The BJP in a statement said the former diplomats, during their talks with Nadda, hailed India's move to help other countries in this time of coronavirus crisis and termed it a step that will make its foreign policy more effective and strengthen relations with these nations.


During the video conference, the BJP president sought their suggestions and cooperation in the fight against COVID-19. "Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India is taking initiatives to bring those companies here which are getting disenchanted with China and policies are also being made to create a favourable environment for this," Nadda said.


The diplomats applauded Prime Minister Modi's leadership and said India's foreign policy has not only become politically, economically and culturally clear and strong but he has also shown the world a way forward in the fight against COVID-19.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    22,982

    +972*  

  • Total Confirmed

    31,787

    +1,813*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    7,797

    +770*  

  • Total DEATHS

    1,008

    +71*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 29 (05:00 PM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,980,754

    +0*  

  • Total Confirmed

    3,157,459

    +0*

  • Cured/Discharged

    957,094

    +0*  

  • Total DEATHS

    219,611

    +0*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres