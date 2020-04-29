Modi Govt Taking Initiatives to Attract Companies Getting Disenchanted with China: Nadda

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has been taking initiatives and preparing policies to attract companies which are getting "disenchanted" with China and want to shift base, BJP president J P Nadda said on Wednesday.







Interacting with former diplomats via video link, he said policies are being made to create a favourable environment in the country for those companies who want to come to India from China.







The BJP in a statement said the former diplomats, during their talks with Nadda, hailed India's move to help other countries in this time of coronavirus crisis and termed it a step that will make its foreign policy more effective and strengthen relations with these nations.







During the video conference, the BJP president sought their suggestions and cooperation in the fight against COVID-19. "Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India is taking initiatives to bring those companies here which are getting disenchanted with China and policies are also being made to create a favourable environment for this," Nadda said.







The diplomats applauded Prime Minister Modi's leadership and said India's foreign policy has not only become politically, economically and culturally clear and strong but he has also shown the world a way forward in the fight against COVID-19.