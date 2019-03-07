English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Modi Govt 'Weakest Ever' Regime at Centre, Wants to Fight Terrorism With Speeches: Ahmed Patel
Ahmed Patel said that people who have not made any sacrifice for the country are asking the Congress what it had done in 60 years of its rule.
File photo of senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel. (Getty Images)
Loading...
Vadodara: Congress treasurer Ahmed Patel on Thursday said the NDA government is the "weakest ever" dispensation at the Centre since independence and its leaders are only good at delivering good speeches.
Patel was replying to a question of newsmen at Singala village in Karjan tehsil on the grenade attack in Jammu in which one person died and around 30 others were injured.
"I say this is the weakest government after independence. This government believes that by delivering speeches they can fight terrorism.
"This government needs to do basic things to fight terrorism," Patel said.
He recalled BJP leaders telling the then Congress-led UPA government at the Centre to talk tough with Pakistan. Without naming anybody, he criticised the Modi-led
government for "weakening" spirit (manobal) of the Army by politicising the air strike inside Pakistan.
"Why are they politicising the attack of the Army in Pakistan territory and breaking their `manobal'? he asked.
"The Congress has lauded the courage of Indian Air Force pilots who destroyed a Jaish-e-Mohammed training camp in Pakistan, while the BJP was politicising the sacrifices made by our armed forces," Patel said.
He said people who have not made any sacrifice for the country are asking the Congress what it had done in 60 years of its rule.
"The Congress party will expose the BJP governments failure on various fronts during poll campaign. The BJP failed to provide jobs to youth, farmers are committing suicide while entrepreneurs and industrialists are facing problems," he said.
He asked Congress MLAs, who may think of joining the ruling BJP in Gujarat, to ponder over what happened to leaders who switched sides.
Patel, however, made it clear that no party MLA will join the BJP.
Patel was replying to a question of newsmen at Singala village in Karjan tehsil on the grenade attack in Jammu in which one person died and around 30 others were injured.
"I say this is the weakest government after independence. This government believes that by delivering speeches they can fight terrorism.
"This government needs to do basic things to fight terrorism," Patel said.
He recalled BJP leaders telling the then Congress-led UPA government at the Centre to talk tough with Pakistan. Without naming anybody, he criticised the Modi-led
government for "weakening" spirit (manobal) of the Army by politicising the air strike inside Pakistan.
"Why are they politicising the attack of the Army in Pakistan territory and breaking their `manobal'? he asked.
"The Congress has lauded the courage of Indian Air Force pilots who destroyed a Jaish-e-Mohammed training camp in Pakistan, while the BJP was politicising the sacrifices made by our armed forces," Patel said.
He said people who have not made any sacrifice for the country are asking the Congress what it had done in 60 years of its rule.
"The Congress party will expose the BJP governments failure on various fronts during poll campaign. The BJP failed to provide jobs to youth, farmers are committing suicide while entrepreneurs and industrialists are facing problems," he said.
He asked Congress MLAs, who may think of joining the ruling BJP in Gujarat, to ponder over what happened to leaders who switched sides.
Patel, however, made it clear that no party MLA will join the BJP.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Grenade Blast At Bus Stand In Jammu, Several Injured
-
Wednesday 06 March , 2019
War of Words: What Govt And Opposition Said on IAF Airstrike in Balakot
-
Monday 04 March , 2019
Maha Shivratri | Muslims And Kashmiri Pandits Are Restoring 80-Year-Old Temple
-
Thursday 07 March , 2019
Two Saffron Clad Goons Attack Kashmiri Vendors In Lucknow
-
Tuesday 05 March , 2019
India-Pakistan Train Runs Again As Tension Eases: Samjhauta Express Resumes Service
Grenade Blast At Bus Stand In Jammu, Several Injured
Wednesday 06 March , 2019 War of Words: What Govt And Opposition Said on IAF Airstrike in Balakot
Monday 04 March , 2019 Maha Shivratri | Muslims And Kashmiri Pandits Are Restoring 80-Year-Old Temple
Thursday 07 March , 2019 Two Saffron Clad Goons Attack Kashmiri Vendors In Lucknow
Tuesday 05 March , 2019 India-Pakistan Train Runs Again As Tension Eases: Samjhauta Express Resumes Service
Live TV
Recommended For You
- BCCI Officials Not to Attend Pakistan Super League Final: PCB
- Can Sujoy Ghosh Repeat the Magic of 'Kahaani' with 'Badla'? Mystery Lies in Numbers
- Sona Mohapatra Not Happy with Salman Khan on Her Timeline, Requests Twitter to 'Spruce Up Algorithm'
- Only 9% Indian Women Feel Public Transport is Safe, But they Still Use it: Report
- ‘GAYAB HO GAYA' : Rahul Gandhi Takes a Dig at PM Modi Over "Stolen" Rafale Documents
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results