Modi Govt 'Weakest Ever' Regime at Centre, Wants to Fight Terrorism With Speeches: Ahmed Patel

Ahmed Patel said that people who have not made any sacrifice for the country are asking the Congress what it had done in 60 years of its rule.

PTI

Updated:March 7, 2019, 11:44 PM IST
File photo of senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel. (Getty Images)
Vadodara: Congress treasurer Ahmed Patel on Thursday said the NDA government is the "weakest ever" dispensation at the Centre since independence and its leaders are only good at delivering good speeches.

Patel was replying to a question of newsmen at Singala village in Karjan tehsil on the grenade attack in Jammu in which one person died and around 30 others were injured.

"I say this is the weakest government after independence. This government believes that by delivering speeches they can fight terrorism.

"This government needs to do basic things to fight terrorism," Patel said.

He recalled BJP leaders telling the then Congress-led UPA government at the Centre to talk tough with Pakistan. Without naming anybody, he criticised the Modi-led
government for "weakening" spirit (manobal) of the Army by politicising the air strike inside Pakistan.

"Why are they politicising the attack of the Army in Pakistan territory and breaking their `manobal'? he asked.

"The Congress has lauded the courage of Indian Air Force pilots who destroyed a Jaish-e-Mohammed training camp in Pakistan, while the BJP was politicising the sacrifices made by our armed forces," Patel said.

He said people who have not made any sacrifice for the country are asking the Congress what it had done in 60 years of its rule.

"The Congress party will expose the BJP governments failure on various fronts during poll campaign. The BJP failed to provide jobs to youth, farmers are committing suicide while entrepreneurs and industrialists are facing problems," he said.

He asked Congress MLAs, who may think of joining the ruling BJP in Gujarat, to ponder over what happened to leaders who switched sides.

Patel, however, made it clear that no party MLA will join the BJP.
