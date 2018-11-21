English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Modi Govt Will Never Accept It But Note Ban Was Monumental Failure: Manmohan Singh
Manmohan Singh said demonetisation did not achieve any of the stated objectives as "no black money was recovered".
Loading...
Indore: Ahead of Madhya Pradesh assembly elections, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh on Wednesday termed demonetisation as a “monumental failure” and said that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government will never admit it.
“Demonetisation was a monumental failure and Modi government will never accept this,” the former PM told reporters in Indore.
The senior Congress leader further took potshots at the Modi government and said that demonetisation did not achieve any of the stated objectives. “No black money was recovered,” he added.
Earlier, on the second anniversary of demonetisation on November 8, Singh had called note ban an “ill-thought” move that unleashed havoc on the Indian economy.
The former prime minister, also a noted economist, warned that the impact of the note ban was beginning to manifest now. “We are yet to understand and experience the full impact of the demonetisation exercise. With a depreciating currency and rising global oil prices, macro-economic headwinds are also starting to blow now,” he had said.
Talking to the media in the poll-bound state. Singh said, “Corruption is peaking under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.”
“Careful, well-thought-out and calibrated efforts to weaken democracy in Modi regime; rule of law under attack credibility of institutions like Parliament and CBI being systematically denigrated.” he added.
Singh said the notes ban had impacted every person, regardless of age, gender, religion, occupation or creed. “It’s often said that time is a great healer. But unfortunately, in case of demonetisation, the scars and wounds of demonetisation are only getting more visible with time.”
Talking about the economy under the NDA regime, Singh had earlier said that beyond the steep drop in headline GDP growth numbers after demonetisation, the deeper ramifications of notebandi were still unravelling.
He added that small and medium businesses that are the cornerstone of India’s economy were yet to recover from the note-ban shock.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, too, has mentioned demonetisation in his election speeches, calling it a “bitter” medicine to “cure” corruption.
“Demonetisation was a monumental failure and Modi government will never accept this,” the former PM told reporters in Indore.
The senior Congress leader further took potshots at the Modi government and said that demonetisation did not achieve any of the stated objectives. “No black money was recovered,” he added.
Earlier, on the second anniversary of demonetisation on November 8, Singh had called note ban an “ill-thought” move that unleashed havoc on the Indian economy.
The former prime minister, also a noted economist, warned that the impact of the note ban was beginning to manifest now. “We are yet to understand and experience the full impact of the demonetisation exercise. With a depreciating currency and rising global oil prices, macro-economic headwinds are also starting to blow now,” he had said.
Talking to the media in the poll-bound state. Singh said, “Corruption is peaking under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.”
“Careful, well-thought-out and calibrated efforts to weaken democracy in Modi regime; rule of law under attack credibility of institutions like Parliament and CBI being systematically denigrated.” he added.
Singh said the notes ban had impacted every person, regardless of age, gender, religion, occupation or creed. “It’s often said that time is a great healer. But unfortunately, in case of demonetisation, the scars and wounds of demonetisation are only getting more visible with time.”
Talking about the economy under the NDA regime, Singh had earlier said that beyond the steep drop in headline GDP growth numbers after demonetisation, the deeper ramifications of notebandi were still unravelling.
He added that small and medium businesses that are the cornerstone of India’s economy were yet to recover from the note-ban shock.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, too, has mentioned demonetisation in his election speeches, calling it a “bitter” medicine to “cure” corruption.
| Edited by: Nitya Thirumalai
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Exploring The World Of Hindutva Pop Where People Dance To Bhajans And Want 'Baba Ka Mandir' In Pakistan
-
Wednesday 21 November , 2018
Popcorn With Smoke, Pizza Dosa And Quirky Food Experiments At Horn Ok Please
-
Tuesday 20 November , 2018
November a Crucial Month for Brexit, What to Expect?
-
Tuesday 20 November , 2018
Exhibitors Demand Refund From Aamir Khan's Movie
-
Tuesday 20 November , 2018
The Curse of Gorakhpur: Encephalitis Deaths Continue
Exploring The World Of Hindutva Pop Where People Dance To Bhajans And Want 'Baba Ka Mandir' In Pakistan
Wednesday 21 November , 2018 Popcorn With Smoke, Pizza Dosa And Quirky Food Experiments At Horn Ok Please
Tuesday 20 November , 2018 November a Crucial Month for Brexit, What to Expect?
Tuesday 20 November , 2018 Exhibitors Demand Refund From Aamir Khan's Movie
Tuesday 20 November , 2018 The Curse of Gorakhpur: Encephalitis Deaths Continue
Live TV
Recommended For You
- 'Why be on a Dating Site'? Man Trolls Woman for Saying No on Tinder but Twitter Schools him
- He Makes Me Feel I’m Home: Deepika Padukone Told Raveena Tandon about Ranveer Singh
- Arjun Tendulkar Bags Five-wicket Haul Against Delhi in Cooch Behar U-19 Match
- Sad News For Marvel Fans, Avengers 4 Trailer is Not Coming This Friday
- Opposites Attract: Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh Walk Different Paths in Funny Video
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...