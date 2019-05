Modi Govt's Boat is Sinking, Even RSS Has Deserted Them, Says Mayawati

BSP supremo Mayawati fired a fresh salvo at Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, saying the country “does not need a ‘chaiwala’ (tea vendor) or ‘chowkidaar’ (watchman) anymore, but only wants a PM”.Dubbing the Narendra Modi-led BJP government a “sinking ship”, the former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh said, “India will not be deceived by dual characters any more. The country has already seen a number of leaders in form of sevak (servant), mukhya sevak (chief servant), chaiwala (tea vendor) and chowkidaar (watchman), who indulge in misleading the people. But, the country now needs a pure Prime Minister who can run the country in accordance with welfare spirit of the Constitution. The public will not be fooled anymore."The BSP chief, while addressing a press conference in Lucknow, added: “The boat of Narendra Modi government is sinking, and everyone knows this. The biggest example of this is that the RSS is also deserting them (Modi government). I cannot spot them (RSS workers) anywhere in the election doing hard work (for the BJP) with their 'jholaa' (bags) thanks to the non-fulfilment of promises and the intense resentment of the people. As a result of this, Modi is sweating.”​​