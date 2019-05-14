Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Modi Govt's Boat is Sinking, Even RSS Has Deserted Them, Says Mayawati

Dubbing the Narendra Modi-led BJP government a 'sinking ship', Mayawati said, the country now needs a pure Prime Minister who can run the country in accordance with welfare spirit of the Constitution.

News18.com

Updated:May 14, 2019, 1:37 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Modi Govt's Boat is Sinking, Even RSS Has Deserted Them, Says Mayawati
File photo of BSP supremo Mayawati. (PTI)
Loading...
Lucknow: BSP supremo Mayawati fired a fresh salvo at Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, saying the country “does not need a ‘chaiwala’ (tea vendor) or ‘chowkidaar’ (watchman) anymore, but only wants a PM”.

Dubbing the Narendra Modi-led BJP government a “sinking ship”, the former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh said, “India will not be deceived by dual characters any more. The country has already seen a number of leaders in form of sevak (servant), mukhya sevak (chief servant), chaiwala (tea vendor) and chowkidaar (watchman), who indulge in misleading the people. But, the country now needs a pure Prime Minister who can run the country in accordance with welfare spirit of the Constitution. The public will not be fooled anymore."

The BSP chief, while addressing a press conference in Lucknow, added: “The boat of Narendra Modi government is sinking, and everyone knows this. The biggest example of this is that the RSS is also deserting them (Modi government). I cannot spot them (RSS workers) anywhere in the election doing hard work (for the BJP) with their 'jholaa' (bags) thanks to the non-fulfilment of promises and the intense resentment of the people. As a result of this, Modi is sweating.”​​
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram