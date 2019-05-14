English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Modi Govt's Boat is Sinking, Even RSS Has Deserted Them, Says Mayawati
Dubbing the Narendra Modi-led BJP government a 'sinking ship', Mayawati said, the country now needs a pure Prime Minister who can run the country in accordance with welfare spirit of the Constitution.
File photo of BSP supremo Mayawati. (PTI)
Lucknow: BSP supremo Mayawati fired a fresh salvo at Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, saying the country “does not need a ‘chaiwala’ (tea vendor) or ‘chowkidaar’ (watchman) anymore, but only wants a PM”.
Dubbing the Narendra Modi-led BJP government a “sinking ship”, the former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh said, “India will not be deceived by dual characters any more. The country has already seen a number of leaders in form of sevak (servant), mukhya sevak (chief servant), chaiwala (tea vendor) and chowkidaar (watchman), who indulge in misleading the people. But, the country now needs a pure Prime Minister who can run the country in accordance with welfare spirit of the Constitution. The public will not be fooled anymore."
The BSP chief, while addressing a press conference in Lucknow, added: “The boat of Narendra Modi government is sinking, and everyone knows this. The biggest example of this is that the RSS is also deserting them (Modi government). I cannot spot them (RSS workers) anywhere in the election doing hard work (for the BJP) with their 'jholaa' (bags) thanks to the non-fulfilment of promises and the intense resentment of the people. As a result of this, Modi is sweating.”
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
