Modi Govt's Strategy to Let Talks With Farmers Linger On, Says Congress

As the latest talks between the government and farmers on Friday failed to break the deadlock, the Congress stepped up its attack on the Modi government, with party leader Rahul Gandhi questioning its intentions.

The government strategy is to keep giving dates, he alleged, as the government announced that the next round would be held on January 15.

Former Finance Minister P. Chidambaram suggested that government should keep the laws in abeyance.

"Saddened that the government remains as adamant as ever and refuses to relent. The wise course is to keep the unpopular Farm Laws in abeyance and start talking to all stakeholders on a clean slate," he said.

Chidambaram said that any reform of agricultural produce marketing must be based on the widespread consultation and "not through midnight ordinances".

"If the government has nothing to offer, why has it asked for another meeting with the farmers' organisations? Is it a tactic to tire the protesters by asking them to remain in the bitter cold for another week?" he asked.