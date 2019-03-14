'Modi Hai to Mumkin Hai' BJP Slogan For 2019 Lok Sabha Elections: Arun Jaitley

Seeking to encash Prime Minister Narendra Modi's image of a doer, BJP has chosen the slogan of 'Modi Hai to Mumkin Hai' 'Modi makes it possible' for the upcoming general elections, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said on Thursday.Modi, he added, has demonstrated during the last five years indefatigability by literally working round-the-clock, Jaitley said in the 'Agenda 2019 Part-4' blogpost.He further said Modi as a quick learner has demonstrated his ability to take quick decisions on complicated matters with clarity and determination."His image as a doer is now recognised by most Indians. Many India observers across the world have marvelled with India's pace of taking decisions and implementing them. The BJP, therefore, has chosen an effective slogan for the forthcoming elections 'Modi Hai to Mumkin Hai' 'Modi makes it possible'," said Jaitley, who is also in-charge of the publicity division of BJP for 2019 general elections.Recalling some landmark achievements of the government, he said for the first time for five years in a row, India has remained the fastest growing major economy in the world and also a 'sweet spot' in the global economy."It is both the motivation and the leadership which made the vital difference. It is precisely for this reason that India will witness an election where people will get an opportunity to endorse Prime Minister Modi's leadership, decisiveness, integrity and performance. Indeed he makes it possible," the finance minister said.Among other things, Jaitley also said during Modi's premiership, India demonstrated through surgical strike of 2016 and air-strike of 2019 against Pakistan that it was willing to adopt unconventional methods of attacking terror at the point of its origin.The other achievements of the government, he said, were bringing down inflation from 10.4 per cent during the UPA regime to 2.5 per cent presently, running an honest government and providing 10 per cent reservation in public employment and educational institutions for economically weaker sections in unreserved category.The government, he said, has also provided income support to poor farmers and pension scheme for the unorganised labour in the country.Other achievements of the government were the smoothest implementation of GST, free medical treatment to the poor under Ayushman Bharat scheme and 100 per cent electrification of all households, he said."The above is only an illustrative list of the kinds of strides India is making. Has any government done more? It was the same governmental machinery, the same political system, the same implementation instruments that the government had at its disposal. It is both the motivation and the leadership which made the vital difference," Jaitley said.