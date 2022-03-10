There is immense respect among the people for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan while commenting on the Bharatiya Janata Party’s stunning election victories in four states with the results trickling in on Thursday.

“The kind of leadership he has offered and the amount of development he has brought about, PM Modi carries immense respect among the public. They don’t consider him (Modi) to be a mere leader," Chouhan told News18 after his party registered emphatic wins in Uttar Pradesh, Manipur, Goa, and Uttarakhand.

The PM has engaged in the welfare of the poor and upliftment of women as well as other schemes, earning valuable faith, and Thursday’s victory is an indication of that, added the chief minister. “Modi hai toh mumkin hai (Modi makes everything possible)," said Chouhan, repeating a popular BJP slogan.

“Merely saying the name of the Prime Minister, people seem immersed in respect and it resonated with enthusiasm in UP," said Chouhan, referring to his election meetings in the state. “It seemed evident that casteism, appeasement and communalism wouldn’t have a place in UP. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath had uprooted the goons and it was evident that only development and nationalism were the driving forces there."

Saying that Mahatma Gandhi wanted the Congress to be dissolved after Independence but Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru did not agree, and now Rahul Gandhi is materialising that vision, Chouhan claimed that the rival party had disintegrated completely.

“The Congress’s intent, policies and leaders are not good enough, so this disintegration was imminent. Seekh taako dijiye, jaako seekh suhaye (give advice to only those who can actually use it)," said Chouhan, adding that he won’t offer any suggestions to Sonia and Rahul Gandhi. “It was said that there was a keen contest in Uttarakhand but seeing the public response, enthusiasm and applause, I was sure that the BJP would pull off a massive win there."

Chouhan added that the party will review its loss in Punjab.

