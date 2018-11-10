English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Modi Handed Treasury Keys to 15 Industrialists, Waived Loans Worth Rs 3.5 Lakh Crore: Rahul Gandhi
Addressing a rally ahead of the state Assembly polls, Gandhi said he wanted Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh to become agriculture centres in five years and provide food, fruits and vegetables to the country.
Congress president Rahul Gandhi addresses an election rally at Pakhanjore, in Kanker district, on Friday. (PTI)
Charama (Chhattisgarh): Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Saturday alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had waived loans worth Rs 3.5 lakh crore of 15 select industrialists during his tenure.
The 90-member Chhattisgarh Assembly will go to the polls in two phases -- on November 12 and 20.
The Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls will be held on November 28.
The results will be announced on December 11.
