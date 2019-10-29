Modi Has Colonial Hangover, Considers EU More Competent to Visit Kashmir, Says Adhir Chowdhury
Adhir Chowdhury had urged the Centre to send an all party delegation to Jammu and Kashmir to take stock of the situation there following the abrogation of Article 370.
File photo of Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury.
Kolkata: Leader of Congress in the Lok Sabha, Adhir Chowdhury Tuesday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for allowing an European Union delegation to visit Jammu and Kashmir to assess the ground situation there.
Terming this as "paradoxical", he said Modi has a colonial hangover and views Indian delegation as "native and incompetent".
Chowdhury urged the Centre to send an all party delegation to Jammu and Kashmir to take stock of the situation there following the abrogation of Article 370.
"It is paradoxical to note that our @PMOIndia considers EU parliamentarians worthy of offering accreditation certificate to his #Kashmir policy than the Indian counterpart, as @narendramodiji still inherits colonial hangover and views us as native and incompetent," Chowdhury said in a tweet.
"May I urge upon the government to send an all party delegation to J&K, to take stock of the situation," he added.
A delegation of 23 European Union MPs arrived in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday for a first-hand assessment of the situation in the region following the revocation of the special status to the state under Article 370.
The delegates arrived in Kashmir to a complete shutdown and clashes between people and security forces in several parts of the city and the Valley.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
What Does RBI Putting PMC Bank Under ‘Directions’ Mean? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Are E-Ciggarettes Toxic Enough To Invite A Blanket Ban? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Why is U.S President Donald Trump Facing Impeachment? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Will The Rise In Onion Prices Affect The Outcome Of Upcoming State Polls? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Howdy, Modi : What did Modi and Trump Gain from the Houston Event? | Crux+
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Actress Nia Sharma's Glitzy Silver Lehenga Catches Fire at Diwali Party
- Avengers Endgame Writers Reveal Tony Stark Went to Asgard in One of the Drafts
- Aishwarya Rai-Abhishek Bachchan Planning Roman Vacay for Her 46th Birthday?
- Man Asks Boss for Leave to Play 'Call of Duty', Gets the Cheekiest Response in Return
- Uttarakhand Transport to Deploy 30 Electric and 10 CNG Buses by 2020