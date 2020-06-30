Modi Has Eye on Bihar Assembly Polls in Covid Times, Says Congress

The Congress on Tuesday criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address to the nation, claiming that he had only coming Bihar Assembly elections on his mind in these tough times when the people wanted "Nyay" to be implemented.

The Congress also pointed out that now even the Prime Minister had accepted that coronavirus crisis will be there till November, though the opposition party had expected that the PM will announce cash transfer of Rs 7,500 per month to each poor family under Nyay.

Party leader Supriya Shrinate told a press conference that "the Prime Minister has focus only on the Bihar elections and there was nothing in his address to confront the challenges posed to the country."

"We're glad to hear that Modi has heeded the advice of Congress President Sonia Gandhi to extend the provisions of providing free food to the poor," said Shrinate.

Sonia Gandhi had demanded free ration til September, which the Prime Minister extended till November 2020.

The Prime Minister had announced extension in the benefit of free ration under the PMGKAY for another five months till November to help the poor in view of the upcoming festivals like Diwali and Chhath.

The Congress had proposed Nyuntam Aay Yojana (Nyay) in the 2019 general election manifesto, promising that if voted to power, its government would enact a law to give cash to bottom 20 per cent of India's families in terms of wealth. Such households were to receive up to Rs 72,000 each per year, benefiting 250 million people.

