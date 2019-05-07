Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
2-min read

'Modi Has Lost His Mental Balance': Bhupesh Baghel on PM's Rajiv Gandhi Remarks

Speaking at a poll rally in Pratapgarh in Uttar Pradesh on May 4, PM Modi, attacking Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, accused the latter's father, former PM Rajiv Gandhi, of being corrupt.

PTI

Updated:May 7, 2019, 11:45 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
'Modi Has Lost His Mental Balance': Bhupesh Baghel on PM's Rajiv Gandhi Remarks
File photo of Bhupesh Baghel.
Loading...
Raipur: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel Monday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for calling former PM late Rajiv Gandhi corrupt.

Speaking at a poll rally in Pratapgarh in Uttar Pradesh on May 4, PM Modi, attacking Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, accused the latter's father, former PM Rajiv Gandhi, of being corrupt.

"Your father was termed 'Mr Clean' by his courtiers, but his life ended as 'Bhrastachari number 1' (corrupt number 1)," Modi had said.

Addressing a press conference here, Baghel said, "Rajiv ji's contribution for the nation proved to be a milestone. His work on information technology and Panchayati Raj are among them. He sacrificed his life for the unity and integrity of the country. He was awarded the highest civilian award of the country Bharat Ratna posthumously."

"The PM's remark on Rajiv ji is highly condemnable. No one can even imagine that a person of the stature of prime minister would make such a derogatory remark about a person who is not alive and was a respectable political figure. It shows the PM has lost his mental balance and needs medication," Baghel said.

"The PM has said that he sleeps only for 3-4 hours. Lack of sleep has destablised his mental status. He (Modi) should not be at the top position as it is dangerous for the country," he added.

PM Modi falsely claims he has love in his heart for the country but instead he is only hungry for power and can stoop to any level to attain it, Baghel alleged.

Baghel said the statement proved that Modi had accepted defeat in the ensuing Lok Sabha elections and demanded that the PM apologise to the nation for the remark.

Baghel further said the BJP is not going to win morethan 150 seats in the lok Sabha election, and claimed the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance would get over 300 seats.

Meanwhile, state BJP spokesperson Sachchidanand Upsane hit out at Baghel for his statement that the PM has lost hi mental balance.

"Since Modi ji became PM, Congress leaders have bee making very objectionable comments on him. Now a CM has mad such a remark. He should apologise," Upsane said.

"The PM did not abuse Rajiv Gandhi ji. He had onl told the facts. Why is the Congress so panicked when th entire Bofors matter is in the public domain. Rajiv ji mus have worked for the country but he also faced charges of corruption," Upsane added.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram