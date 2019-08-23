Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Politics
1-min read

'Modi Has Rewritten the Grammar of Change': Amit Shah Praises PM for Signature Policy Initiatives

Amit Shah said the government's decision on Article 370 and the passage of the relevant bills in both the houses of Parliament illustrates Modi's resolve and political statesmanship to actualise the 'one nation-one Constitution' principle, and lead J&K into a new era of development.

PTI

Updated:August 23, 2019, 7:04 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
'Modi Has Rewritten the Grammar of Change': Amit Shah Praises PM for Signature Policy Initiatives
File photo of Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Image: Reuters)
Loading...

New Delhi: BJP president Amit Shah said the Narendra Modi government has rewritten the grammar of change, with dozens of signature policy initiatives which have brought significant improvement in people's lives and also "pitchforked" India as a global growth engine.

The Union home minister also took a swipe at the Congress, saying it has had eight opportunities to serve India with full majority governments, but not even 10 of their measures stand out for ushering in transformational change.

In an article that appeared in The Times of India on Friday, Shah said the Modi government attached importance to the business community as the prime minister has always believed that a country cannot advance if "the business community does not lead this progress".

Modi's emphasis on the role of wealth creators in a nation's growth underlines the importance this government attaches to the business community, he said.

The BJP chief cited the decision to nullify Article 370 and Article 35A, both of which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir, to assert that it exemplifies the government's determination as Modi's hallmark has been his strong-willed approach.

The government's decision on Article 370 and Article 35A, and the passage of the relevant Bills in both houses of Parliament illustrate Modi's resolve and political statesmanship to actualise the "one nation-one Constitution" principle, and lead Jammu and Kashmir into a new era of development, he said.

Likewise, moves such as demonetisation, implementation of Goods and Services Tax, the abolition of the evil practice of triple talaq, conducting airstrike and surgical strike on terror launch pads across the border, giving one rank one pension, which was hitherto seen as difficult asks, were executed by the Modi government, he said.

He also listed among them direct benefit transfer, the institutionalisation of the chief of defence staff (CDS), the passage of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act amendment bill and granting constitutional status to OBC Commission.

"These moves certainly make him the most strong-willed prime minister India has ever seen," Shah said.

"PM's popularity shows that when tough measures are taken with popular welfare as the sole consideration, people reward you with wholesome support. The overwhelming mandate in 2019 that bettered even the 2014 record is a testimony to this," he said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram