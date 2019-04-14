English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Modi Hits Out at Pakistan Again, Says 'One More Mistake and They'll be in Real Trouble'
Modi also claimed there was a wave across the country in favour of the BJP and opposition grouping's 'survival is difficult'.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi during an election rally
Loading...
Lucknow: Prime Minister Narendra Modi once again hit out at Pakistan on Sunday over Pulwama attack. He also assailed BSP supremo Mayawati for seeking votes for a candidate who had called BR Ambedkar a 'land mafia', and also attacked the opposition alliance, saying the 'mahamilavat' will face a "mahagiravat" — a grand fall.
Addressing a rally in UP's Moradabad, he said, "When they made their second mistake in Pulwama, we entered their home and conducted airstrike. Udhar walon ko bhi samajh mein aa gaya hai ki agar teesri galti ki toh lene ke dene padd jaenge (They also know that if they commit another mistake, they will be in real trouble)."
Modi claimed there was a wave across the country in favour of the BJP and opposition grouping's "survival is difficult". "Mahamilavat ka mahagiravat tay hai (the grand fall of the highly adulterated alliance is certain)," he said.
The Prime Minister has been slamming the opposition alliance terming them 'Mahamilavat'. Modi said the Uttar Pradesh alliance partners the SP and the BSP are facing "existential crisis" and, therefore, they have "put behind all the expletives" they used against each other.
"Now, they have coined a new slogan — 'mera bhi maaf, tumhara bhi maaf, varna ho jayenge donon saaf' (Let's forgive each other else both of us will be wiped out)," Modi said.
In Uttar Pradesh, the Mayawati-led Bahujan Samaj Party is contesting 38 Lok Sabha seats, while the Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party (SP) has fielded candidates on 37 parliamentary constituencies.
There are three Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) candidates in the poll fray from the state. The alliance has not fielded any candidate on Rae Bareli and Amethi, the two Congress' bastions.
Referring to the seat-sharing arrangement between the SP and the BSP, Modi said, "For forming a government at the Centre, 272 seats in the Lok Sabha are needed. Those who are fighting on 40 seats, will they bag 272 seats?"
"They are only befooling you," Modi said. "UP will completely finish the half-half people from the state." Modi alleged the SP and the BSP have become "contractors" of their vote banks and "selling" and "transferring" them to each other.
He also attacked Mayawati over her party's support to SP's Rampur candidate Azam Khan. "Mayawati is today seeking votes for the candidate who had termed Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar as a 'bhoo-mafia' (land mafia) and had encroached Dalit hamlets in the name of a university," the prime minister alleged.
Khan had in 2016 allegedly termed the Father of the Constitution as someone who "grabs land". An FIR was registered against him two years later. Modi said, "These are the same people who had once said that Mayawati will meet the same fate as Saddam Hussein. Mayawati is seeking votes a person who did not approve of garlanding the statue of Ambedkar."
Taking a jibe at SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, the prime minister said, "Has babua forgotten the act of Mayawati who had once talked about sending Mulayam Singh Yadav to a mental asylum. Today, an elephant is riding the cycle, and the chowkidar (watchman, as Modi often refers to himself) is the target." 'Elephant' is the poll symbol for the BSP while 'cycle' is allotted to SP.
Addressing a rally in UP's Moradabad, he said, "When they made their second mistake in Pulwama, we entered their home and conducted airstrike. Udhar walon ko bhi samajh mein aa gaya hai ki agar teesri galti ki toh lene ke dene padd jaenge (They also know that if they commit another mistake, they will be in real trouble)."
Modi claimed there was a wave across the country in favour of the BJP and opposition grouping's "survival is difficult". "Mahamilavat ka mahagiravat tay hai (the grand fall of the highly adulterated alliance is certain)," he said.
The Prime Minister has been slamming the opposition alliance terming them 'Mahamilavat'. Modi said the Uttar Pradesh alliance partners the SP and the BSP are facing "existential crisis" and, therefore, they have "put behind all the expletives" they used against each other.
"Now, they have coined a new slogan — 'mera bhi maaf, tumhara bhi maaf, varna ho jayenge donon saaf' (Let's forgive each other else both of us will be wiped out)," Modi said.
In Uttar Pradesh, the Mayawati-led Bahujan Samaj Party is contesting 38 Lok Sabha seats, while the Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party (SP) has fielded candidates on 37 parliamentary constituencies.
There are three Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) candidates in the poll fray from the state. The alliance has not fielded any candidate on Rae Bareli and Amethi, the two Congress' bastions.
Referring to the seat-sharing arrangement between the SP and the BSP, Modi said, "For forming a government at the Centre, 272 seats in the Lok Sabha are needed. Those who are fighting on 40 seats, will they bag 272 seats?"
"They are only befooling you," Modi said. "UP will completely finish the half-half people from the state." Modi alleged the SP and the BSP have become "contractors" of their vote banks and "selling" and "transferring" them to each other.
He also attacked Mayawati over her party's support to SP's Rampur candidate Azam Khan. "Mayawati is today seeking votes for the candidate who had termed Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar as a 'bhoo-mafia' (land mafia) and had encroached Dalit hamlets in the name of a university," the prime minister alleged.
Khan had in 2016 allegedly termed the Father of the Constitution as someone who "grabs land". An FIR was registered against him two years later. Modi said, "These are the same people who had once said that Mayawati will meet the same fate as Saddam Hussein. Mayawati is seeking votes a person who did not approve of garlanding the statue of Ambedkar."
Taking a jibe at SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, the prime minister said, "Has babua forgotten the act of Mayawati who had once talked about sending Mulayam Singh Yadav to a mental asylum. Today, an elephant is riding the cycle, and the chowkidar (watchman, as Modi often refers to himself) is the target." 'Elephant' is the poll symbol for the BSP while 'cycle' is allotted to SP.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
100 Years of Jallianwala Bagh: How Reginald Dyer Massacred Thousands in 10 Minutes
-
Thursday 11 April , 2019
Listen To What Leaders Said Post Voting: Lok Sabha Elections Phase 1
-
Thursday 11 April , 2019
The Noida Village | With No Road To Noida
-
Thursday 11 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Vote For Change, Vote Without Fear, Says Jaganmohan Reddy
-
Thursday 11 April , 2019
Elections 2019: BJP Muzaffarnagar Candidate Sanjeev Balyan Discusses Ajit Singh & More
100 Years of Jallianwala Bagh: How Reginald Dyer Massacred Thousands in 10 Minutes
Thursday 11 April , 2019 Listen To What Leaders Said Post Voting: Lok Sabha Elections Phase 1
Thursday 11 April , 2019 The Noida Village | With No Road To Noida
Thursday 11 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Vote For Change, Vote Without Fear, Says Jaganmohan Reddy
Thursday 11 April , 2019 Elections 2019: BJP Muzaffarnagar Candidate Sanjeev Balyan Discusses Ajit Singh & More
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Game of Thrones: Here's Everything You Need To Know Before the Finale
- Singapore Open 2019 Takeaways: Kento Momota and Tai Tzu Ying Bag Titles, Japan Reigns Supreme
- How Your Favourite 'Game of Thrones' Characters Have Evolved Over the Years
- Brahmastra Director Ayan Mukerji Can't Contain Excitement for Game of Thrones Premiere, Mouni Roy Joins In
- IPL 2019 | Our Game Awareness Without Needing to Talk Helps: Kohli on Partnership With AB
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results