Modi in Bengal LIVE: PM Praises Controversial Citizenship Bill, Seeks Backing of Trinamool Congress

The Prime Minister praises Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, which has led to widespread protests in Northeast states, and urged the Mamata Banerjee government to support it in Rajya Sabha. "After Independence, many people stayed where they were. But after being tortured, they left and came back to India. They had to as Hindus, Sikhs, Parsis and Christians have nowhere else to go but India. And that's why we are bringing the citizenship law. I urge the Trinamool to support it in parliament. My brothers and sisters here need it," the PM said.
The Citizenship Bill has led to widespread protests in northeastern states, with several of BJP’s allies threatening to pull out of coalition governments if it does not withdraw the Bill. "After Independence, many people stayed where they were. But after being tortured, they left and came back to India. They had to as Hindus, Sikhs, Parsis and Christians have nowhere else to go but India. And that's why we are bringing the citizenship law. I urge the Trinamool to support it in parliament. My brothers and sisters here need it," the PM said.
PM Modi says that the rural population has suffered under Mamata Banerjee-led government and she is driven to violence out of fear and desperation.
PM Narendra Modi in Thakurnagar: Ye drishya(crowd) dekhne ke baad ab mujhe samajh mein aa raha hai ki didi hinsa pe kyun utar aayi hain #WestBengal pic.twitter.com/82n9xDiUcH— ANI (@ANI) February 2, 2019
While touting his government’s cash transfer scheme, Modi attacks the Congress for its farm loan waivers, saying only those who never took any loan had their loans waived off. Citing the example of a farmer from Madhya Pradesh who only got Rs 13 after he applied for a loan waiver, he says that the cash transfer scheme is much superior as it will be completely transparent. Looping Mamata too, he tell the audience that the CM of this state also supports the Congress, which introduced the fraudulent scheme.
BJP national secretary Rahul Sinha said, "Just 50-70 metres away from the meeting venue of PM Modi in Durgapur, WB CM Mamata Banerjee's posters are being put above PM's banners. This is proof there is no democracy in West Bengal. When one of our workers protested against such activities he was attacked."
Rahul Sinha, BJP: Just 50-70 metres away from the meeting venue of PM Modi in Durgapur, WB CM Mamata Banerjee's posters are being put above PM's banners. This is proof there is no democracy in West Bengal. When one of our workers protested against such activities he was attacked. pic.twitter.com/d21M4o3o4a— ANI (@ANI) February 1, 2019
The BJP-aligned faction of All India Matua Mahasangha is organising the rally. Modi's proposed rally is of immense political significance as the area is known as the hub of Matua community and is near the house of its matriarch Binapani Debi.Matuas with an estimated population of three million in Bengal exhorts influence in at least five Lok Sabha seats in North and South 24 Parganas districts.
The Durgapur rally of the Prime Minister will be part of BJP's 'Ganatantra Bachao' (save democracry) programme in the state. The industrial hub of Durgapur is near the Asansol Lok Sabha constituency held by union minister Babul Supriyo. "Just as our party president Amit Shah had started the poll campaign in Bengal from Malda in a public rally on January 23, Modiji will kick start the campaign in Nadia and Burdwan West districts and boost our Bengal campaign," BJP national secretary Rahul Sinha said.
Crowds began to gather at Thakurnagar for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's public rally.
West Bengal: Crowds begin to gather at Thakurnagar for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's public rally scheduled to begin at 12pm pic.twitter.com/mrdUaakNTy— ANI (@ANI) February 2, 2019
The BJP-aligned faction of All India Matua Mahasangha is organising the rally. Modi's proposed rally is of immense political significance as the area is known as the hub of Matua community and is near the house of its matriarch Binapani Debi.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's chopper arrives in Thakurnagar. PM will be addressing a public meeting shortly.
#WATCH West Bengal: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's chopper arrives in Thakurnagar. PM will be addressing a public meeting shortly pic.twitter.com/V1b0FRjwbR— ANI (@ANI) February 2, 2019
File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
The BJP hopes that the controversial bill will yield electoral dividends in Bengal, especially in Thakurnagar, which falls in Bongaon Lok Sabha constituency. Thakurnagar is the hub of the sizeable Matua community, who originally hail from erstwhile East Pakistan and began migrating to West Bengal at the beginning of the 1950s mostly due to religious persecution. The rally venue was near the house of Matua matriarch Binapani Debi.
Matuas with an estimated population of 30 lakh in West Bengal have influence in at least five Lok Sabha seats in North and South 24 Parganas districts. The BJP state unit was hopeful that PM Modi will speak on the Citizenship (Ammendment) Bill at Thakurnagar in the circumstances, party sources said adding that the BJP-aligned faction of All India Matua Mahasangha is organising the rally.
Modi will also hold a rally in the industrial town of Durgapur, party sources said.
The Durgapur rally of the Prime Minister will be part of BJP's 'Ganatantra Bachao' (save democracry) programme in the state. The industrial hub of Durgapur is near the Asansol Lok Sabha constituency held by union minister Babul Supriyo. "Just as our party president Amit Shah had started the poll campaign in Bengal from Malda in a public rally on January 23, Modiji will kick start the campaign in Nadia and Burdwan West districts and boost our Bengal campaign," BJP national secretary Rahul Sinha told news agency PTI.
The rallies are being held at a time when the ruling Trinamool Congress in West Bengal has upped the ante against the BJP-headed government at the Centre and has given the call to oust the PM Modi government in the next General Election. The TMC had on January 19 organised a mega opposition rally which was attended by leaders of 24 parties from across the country, including the Congress.
The TMC had alleged that the CBI was being "misused" by the Centre to harass opposition parties. PM Modi is scheduled to address his third rally on February 8 at Siliguri in north Bengal, one of the areas where BJP had witnessed a surge in its vote share in the last panchayat polls. West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh said apart from Modi, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and many other top leaders will attend several 'Ganatantra Bachao' rallies across the state.
