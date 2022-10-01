Modi in Gujarat: Seven Events on Day 2, but PM's Navratri Fast Sacrosanct Amid Gruelling Schedule

Prime Minister Narendra Modi crossed the Gujarat border and reached over to Rajasthan’s Abu Road for a public address on Friday, as part of a two-day visit to his home state. This was the prime minister’s seventh event of the day, but despite a gruelling schedule he has continued to observe a strict Navratri fast.

Prime Minister Modi is a vegetarian and is fond of simple Gujarati food. He observes a nine-day fast during Navratri, an annual Hindu festival observed to worship the nine forms of the goddess Durga. While fasting, the PM only chooses to eat fruit.

Modi’s two-day visit to Gujarat has been packed with events — from opening the National Games on Day 1 to flagging off the Vande Bharat Express train, and many other events in between. On the second day alone, he made time for seven items in his schedule, including prayers at the famed Ambaji temple.

No loudspeaker after 10 pm

The PM did not address the rally at Abu Road as he reached the venue late and said he had to obey loudspeaker rules and regulations. He apologised before the gathering for not being able to address and promised that he will return to Sirohi.

“I got late in reaching. It is 10 pm. My conscience says that I should follow the rules and regulations. So, I apologise before you,” Modi said, speaking without a microphone and loudspeaker, adding, “but, I want to promise you that I will come here again and will repay with interest the love and affection that you have given me.”

PM Modi then chanted the ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’ slogan, which was repeated by those in crowd, many of whom were flashing the torchlight from their mobile phones.

According to party sources, workers from districts like Sirohi, Dungarpur, Banswara, Chittorgarh, Pratapgarh, Banswara, Pali, Udaipur and nearby areas covering close to 40 assembly constituencies were mobilised for the rally. The rally was planned to give a message and to boost the morale of party workers in southern Rajasthan, which shares a border with the poll-bound Gujarat. The assembly elections in Congress-ruled Rajasthan are also due later next year.

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi went to greet people gathered at the venue in Abu Road, Rajasthan. He didn't use a mic to address the huge gathering as he didn’t want to violate any rule of using loudspeaker post 10pm. pic.twitter.com/69Lft3P3cQ — ANI (@ANI) September 30, 2022

Modi reached Abu Road after offering prayers at the Ambaji temple in Gujarat’s Banaskantha district. He visited the temple after speaking at a rally in the town.

A day of train-hopping

The second day of his visit began with the inaugural run of the new and upgraded Vande Bharat Express, which he flagged off from Gandhinagar at 10.30 am. The PM hitched a ride on board the Vande Bharat train, alongside over 300 passengers comprising railway enthusiasts, YouTubers, security personnel, railway officials and media persons.

“PM @narendramodi is on board the Vande Bharat Express from Gandhinagar to Ahmedabad. People from different walks of life, including those from the Railways family, women entrepreneurs and youngsters are his co-passengers on this journey,” the PMO tweeted.

Modi then disembarked from the express train at Kalupur station, where at the metro rail station he inaugurated the first phase of the Ahmedabad metro rail between Thaltej and Vastral. After that, he took a ride in the metro train till Thaltej. He was accompanied by Gujarat chief minister Bhupendra Patel and BJP MPs CR Paatil and Kirit Solanki.

Talk of twin cities

The PM addressed a large gathering at Ahmedabad, where he said cities will shape the destiny of India and ensure that it becomes a developed nation in the next 25 years. He made a pitch for modernising urban centres as per changing times and called for the creation of twin cities. “India of the 21st century is going to get new momentum from the cities of the country. With the changing times, it is necessary to continuously modernise our cities with the changing needs. So much focus is being given and investment being made on the cities in the country, because they will ensure the creation of a developed India in the coming 25 years,” he said.

He cited the example of Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara, Bhopal, Indore, Jaipur and said these cities will shape the destiny of India in the next 25 years. “Gandhinagar-Ahmedabad is an excellent example of how a twin city is developed. Base is being prepared for development of many twin cities in Gujarat. So far, we have heard about the New York-New Jersey twin cities. Our India cannot lag behind,” he added.

Talking about his experience of the Vande Bharat train journey, the prime minister said the train was “fast like a bullet”. “There should be seamless connectivity. One mode of transport should support the other. Today’s India considers speed as important and a guarantee for rapid development. This request for speed is also visible in today’s Gati Shakti National Master Plan, National Logistics Policy, and campaign to increase the speed of railway. The new Vande Bharat Express train will reduce the travel time between Ahmedabad and Mumbai from eight hours now to five-and-a-half hours and make the journey comfortable,” he added.

‘Maha aarti’ at Gabbar tirth, prayers at Ambaji

Modi spent a large part of second day of his visit in temple town Ambaji, where he addressed a rally, held a roadshow and even offered prayers at the famed Ambaji temple in Banaskantha district. A video also showed the PM’s convoy stopping briefly to give way to an ambulance when he was travelling to Gandhinagar from Ahmedabad.

Speaking at the second rally in Ambaji, the prime minister said though the Taranga-Ambaji-Abu Road railway line was conceived nearly 100 years ago during British rule and the project was important, the then Congress-led UPA government did not approve it despite the state government under his chief ministership submitting a proposal.

He performed the ground-breaking for the broad gauge railway line project, which will be completed at a cost of Rs 2,798 crore. “Britishers had taken the decision to lay a railway line connecting Taranga Hill, Ambaji (Gujarat) and Abu Road (now in Rajasthan) in 1930, nearly 100 years ago. This proves the railway line was really needed. But, unfortunately, no decision was taken for its implementation after our independence. The file remained untouched for decades after independence,” he said.

The PM either inaugurated or laid foundation stones for nearly 61,000 houses under different government schemes. He later offered prayers at the famous Ambaji temple and also performed ‘maha aarti’ at the nearby Gabbar Tirth. Modi watched a laser show where an image of the goddess was projected on the Gabbar Hill near the temple. Shri Arasuri Mata Mandir in Ambaji town, known as a ‘shaktipeeth’, attracts lakhs every year. Gabbar tirth is one of the 51 famous ancient pauranik shakti peethas revered by Hindus.

The PM wrapped up his two-day visit to his poll-bound home state, where he attended a host of events spread over two days. On Thursday, too, he had attended multiple events in Ahmedabad, Surat and Bhavnagar and launched projects worth Rs 9,400 crore. On the first day of his visit, he attended ‘Navratri Mahotsav’ organised by the state government and performed aarti of Amba. Modi also watched the traditional garba dance at the venue, and spoke to some revellers and allowed them to click selfies with him. He kick-started his trip by inaugurating the 36th National Games, which are being held for the first time in the state. He also visited diamond city Surat and then Bhavnagar to inaugurate or lay foundation stones of projects worth crores.

(With PTI inputs)

Read all the Latest Politics News and Breaking News here