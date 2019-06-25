Modi Invokes Nehru in Maiden Lok Sabha Speech After Elections, Calls on India Inc for Agri Investments Ahead of Budget
Prime Minister while speaking on the motion in support of President’s address also spelt out some priorities of his government in this second term.
File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Image: LSTV Grab/PTI)
New Delhi: In his attempt to reach out to the opposition after a bitter election season, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his reply to the Presidential Address in the Lok Sabha invoked and quoted first PM Jawaharlal Nehru, calling upon the nation to weigh duties over rights, and sought intervention and investment from the Corporate India in making country a "5 trillion economy".
"India has shown to the world that duties take precedence over rights. Rights flow out of duties. Can we take this though forward articulated by a great man," Prime Minister Modi said quoting an extract of the speech made by former PM Nehru in 1951, just at the release of the Congress manifesto for first Lok Sabha polls.
During the presidential debate in Lok Sabha, Opposition leaders had accused the government of ignoring the achievements of the previous governments, including those led by Congress. The prime minister in the past rebutted the allegations instead, and said, "Congress never spoke about the good work done by Atal Bihari Vajpayee or for that matter, work done by Narasimha Rao ."
This was the first extensive intervention by the prime minister after the constitution of the 17th Lok Sabha. In its speech on the Presidential address, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chaudhary’s comments on PM comparing with Congress leaders like Indira Gandhi were found to be un-parliamentary and were expunged from the proceedings. Some opposition parties, including Congress, did not attend a meeting called by PM at the start of the session to discuss one nation one poll.
Prime Minister while speaking on the motion in support of President’s address also spelt out some priorities of his government in this second term.
Water conservation and irrigation would be areas where BJP government, he emphasised would lay special emphasis.
“We have to hand hold the farmers. Agriculture is the backbone of our economy,” PM said.
Expressing concern over little or no private investment in agriculture sector Prime Minister indicated that government would formulate policies and programmes to encourage investment for making warehouses and food processing units. “Investment is agriculture does not mean making tractors," he said.
Also Watch
-
IAF Commemorates 20 Years Of Kargil War At Gwalior Air Base
-
Friday 21 June , 2019
Chennai Water Crisis: Millions Hit as City’s Reservoirs And Groundwater Resources Run Dry
-
Thursday 20 June , 2019
What's The Significance Of President Ram Nath Kovind's Address To Joint Session Of Parliament?
-
Friday 21 June , 2019
India Celebrates International Yoga Day
-
Wednesday 19 June , 2019
What It Means To Be Lok Sabha Speaker
Live TV
Recommended For You
- 'Tum Se Achcha Kaun Hai' Actress Aarti Chabria Ties the Knot With Boyfriend Visharad Beedassy
- West Indies Legend Brian Lara Hospitalised After Chest Pain in Mumbai
- Dyson Lightcycle Review: Your Table Probably Doesn’t Deserve This Sophisticated Piece of Lighting
- Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff Have 'Officially' Parted Ways: Report
- Google Play Store Quality Problems: Over 2,000 Malware-Laden Counterfeit Apps Served to Android Users
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s