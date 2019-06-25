Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Modi Invokes Nehru in Maiden Lok Sabha Speech After Elections, Calls on India Inc for Agri Investments Ahead of Budget

Prime Minister while speaking on the motion in support of President’s address also spelt out some priorities of his government in this second term.

News18.com

Updated:June 25, 2019, 7:42 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Modi Invokes Nehru in Maiden Lok Sabha Speech After Elections, Calls on India Inc for Agri Investments Ahead of Budget
File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Image: LSTV Grab/PTI)
Loading...

New Delhi: In his attempt to reach out to the opposition after a bitter election season, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his reply to the Presidential Address in the Lok Sabha invoked and quoted first PM Jawaharlal Nehru, calling upon the nation to weigh duties over rights, and sought intervention and investment from the Corporate India in making country a "5 trillion economy".

"India has shown to the world that duties take precedence over rights. Rights flow out of duties. Can we take this though forward articulated by a great man," Prime Minister Modi said quoting an extract of the speech made by former PM Nehru in 1951, just at the release of the Congress manifesto for first Lok Sabha polls.

During the presidential debate in Lok Sabha, Opposition leaders had accused the government of ignoring the achievements of the previous governments, including those led by Congress. The prime minister in the past rebutted the allegations instead, and said, "Congress never spoke about the good work done by Atal Bihari Vajpayee or for that matter, work done by Narasimha Rao ."

This was the first extensive intervention by the prime minister after the constitution of the 17th Lok Sabha. In its speech on the Presidential address, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chaudhary’s comments on PM comparing with Congress leaders like Indira Gandhi were found to be un-parliamentary and were expunged from the proceedings. Some opposition parties, including Congress, did not attend a meeting called by PM at the start of the session to discuss one nation one poll.

Prime Minister while speaking on the motion in support of President’s address also spelt out some priorities of his government in this second term.

Water conservation and irrigation would be areas where BJP government, he emphasised would lay special emphasis.

“We have to hand hold the farmers. Agriculture is the backbone of our economy,” PM said.

Expressing concern over little or no private investment in agriculture sector Prime Minister indicated that government would formulate policies and programmes to encourage investment for making warehouses and food processing units. “Investment is agriculture does not mean making tractors," he said.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram