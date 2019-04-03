English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
'Modi is Most Deserving to Lead India, Oppn Not Clear on PM Face': Tamil Nadu CM Palanisami
The Tamil Nadu chief minister also said on Tuesday that the combined vote share of AIADMK-BJP alliance will be decisive and hence, the coalition will emerge victorious in the southern state in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.
File image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Tamil Nadu Chief Minister E Palaniswami. (PTI)
Chennai: Edappadi Palanisami, chief minister of Tamil Nadu said on Tuesday that the combined vote share of AIADMK alliance will be decisive and hence, the coalition will emerge victorious in the southern state in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.
In an exclusive interview to News18, Palanisami said that PM Narendra Modi is the most deserving person to lead the country and be Prime Minister again.
"AIADMK chose to be in alliance with BJP for the welfare of Tamil people. Compatibility with the Centre allows the state to enjoy huge welfare schemes. Amidst all those surveys and studies over the results of upcoming elections, BJP will win the elections with utmost majority. All the parties in our alliance want Narendra Modi to be the PM again. But if you notice the opposition, they don't have any general agreement over the PM candidate," he said.
When asked about the criticism over the functioning of AIADMK, the CM said, "The alliance parties of AIADMK hold a strong vote bank. The combined vote share will assure our victory. We don't care over the negative criticism of the opposition parties. We have never been pushed to being a puppet of anyone. Our party and government is functioning independently.”
On former finance minister Chidambaram’s recent comments that the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) government in Tamil Nadu will not complete its full term if the BJP government is removed at the Centre after the Lok Sabha elections, the chief minister rubbished the claims and said, "No one can dissolve a government so easily nowadays. The court is here to decide and give proper justice. If the state government doesn't have majority then there is a chance that a government can collapse. But AIADMK government in Tamil Nadu is in power with absolute majority.”
Palaniswami said that as an advocate, Chidambaram should know that if there is any process or procedure to dissolve a state government when there is a change at the Centre, then no opposition party can rule a state of India. “For the sake of encouraging his party members, he hints to dissolve the ADMK rule at Tamilnadu,” the CM added.
Palaniswami said that as an advocate, Chidambaram should know that if there is any process or procedure to dissolve a state government when there is a change at the Centre, then no opposition party can rule a state of India. “For the sake of encouraging his party members, he hints to dissolve the ADMK rule at Tamilnadu,” the CM added.
