‘Modi is Watching’: Gujarat MLA Threatens Voters With 'Less Funds' if They Don’t Vote for BJP

As the Lok Sabha elections are underway across the country, the candidates in fray are leaving no stone unturned to woo the voters. But this BJP leader from Gujarat has resorted to threatening to seek votes for his party.BJP’s MLA from Fatepur, Ramesh Katara, recently told the voters that PM Modi would come to know which booth polled how many votes for the BJP as he had installed CCTV cameras across all polling stations and that the government would provide less funds to areas where less votes will be polled for the BJP.“This time, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has fitted CCTV cameras in every polling booth to watch who votes for BJP and who votes for Congress. He would watch sitting in Delhi and if BJP get less votes from a particular booth, the area will get less government grants,’’ Katara said at a public rally in Dahod Lok Sabha constituency. He was campaigning for BJP’s Jashvantsinh Bhabhor who is contesting the Dahod Lok Sabha seat. A video of the incident has been making rounds on social media.Bhabhor will be taking on Congress’s Babu Katara in the tribal-dominated Dadhod.Meanwhile, the Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee spokesperson Manish Doshi said it would file a complaint with the Election Commission against Katara. "We wish that EC will take impartial action against the BJP MLA and ensure free and fair elections are held in Gujarat," Doshi said.On April 6, BJP’s Waghodia MLA, Madhu Srivastava, had threatened the voters with ‘dire consequences’ if they did not vote for the BJP. The Congress had then filed a complaint with the poll panel. He was canvassing for BJP candidate and sitting Vadodara MP Ranjan Bhatt.The voting on all 26 Lok Sabha seats in Gujarat will be held on April 23.