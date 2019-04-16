English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
‘Modi is Watching’: Gujarat MLA Threatens Voters With 'Less Funds' if They Don’t Vote for BJP
The BJP MLA told the voters that PM Modi would come to know which booth polled less votes for the BJP as he had installed CCTV cameras across all polling stations.
Loading...
Ahmedabad: As the Lok Sabha elections are underway across the country, the candidates in fray are leaving no stone unturned to woo the voters. But this BJP leader from Gujarat has resorted to threatening to seek votes for his party.
BJP’s MLA from Fatepur, Ramesh Katara, recently told the voters that PM Modi would come to know which booth polled how many votes for the BJP as he had installed CCTV cameras across all polling stations and that the government would provide less funds to areas where less votes will be polled for the BJP.
“This time, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has fitted CCTV cameras in every polling booth to watch who votes for BJP and who votes for Congress. He would watch sitting in Delhi and if BJP get less votes from a particular booth, the area will get less government grants,’’ Katara said at a public rally in Dahod Lok Sabha constituency. He was campaigning for BJP’s Jashvantsinh Bhabhor who is contesting the Dahod Lok Sabha seat. A video of the incident has been making rounds on social media.
Bhabhor will be taking on Congress’s Babu Katara in the tribal-dominated Dadhod.
Meanwhile, the Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee spokesperson Manish Doshi said it would file a complaint with the Election Commission against Katara. "We wish that EC will take impartial action against the BJP MLA and ensure free and fair elections are held in Gujarat," Doshi said.
On April 6, BJP’s Waghodia MLA, Madhu Srivastava, had threatened the voters with ‘dire consequences’ if they did not vote for the BJP. The Congress had then filed a complaint with the poll panel. He was canvassing for BJP candidate and sitting Vadodara MP Ranjan Bhatt.
The voting on all 26 Lok Sabha seats in Gujarat will be held on April 23.
BJP’s MLA from Fatepur, Ramesh Katara, recently told the voters that PM Modi would come to know which booth polled how many votes for the BJP as he had installed CCTV cameras across all polling stations and that the government would provide less funds to areas where less votes will be polled for the BJP.
“This time, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has fitted CCTV cameras in every polling booth to watch who votes for BJP and who votes for Congress. He would watch sitting in Delhi and if BJP get less votes from a particular booth, the area will get less government grants,’’ Katara said at a public rally in Dahod Lok Sabha constituency. He was campaigning for BJP’s Jashvantsinh Bhabhor who is contesting the Dahod Lok Sabha seat. A video of the incident has been making rounds on social media.
Bhabhor will be taking on Congress’s Babu Katara in the tribal-dominated Dadhod.
Meanwhile, the Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee spokesperson Manish Doshi said it would file a complaint with the Election Commission against Katara. "We wish that EC will take impartial action against the BJP MLA and ensure free and fair elections are held in Gujarat," Doshi said.
On April 6, BJP’s Waghodia MLA, Madhu Srivastava, had threatened the voters with ‘dire consequences’ if they did not vote for the BJP. The Congress had then filed a complaint with the poll panel. He was canvassing for BJP candidate and sitting Vadodara MP Ranjan Bhatt.
The voting on all 26 Lok Sabha seats in Gujarat will be held on April 23.
| Edited by: Sana Fazili
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Major Fire At Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris, Main Structure ‘Saved’
-
Monday 15 April , 2019
War Of Words: Political Turmoil Over Azam Khan’s Derogatory Comment On Jaya Prada
-
Saturday 13 April , 2019
100 Years of Jallianwala Bagh: How Reginald Dyer Massacred Thousands in 10 Minutes
-
Thursday 11 April , 2019
Listen To What Leaders Said Post Voting: Lok Sabha Elections Phase 1
-
Thursday 11 April , 2019
The Noida Village | With No Road To Noida
Major Fire At Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris, Main Structure ‘Saved’
Monday 15 April , 2019 War Of Words: Political Turmoil Over Azam Khan’s Derogatory Comment On Jaya Prada
Saturday 13 April , 2019 100 Years of Jallianwala Bagh: How Reginald Dyer Massacred Thousands in 10 Minutes
Thursday 11 April , 2019 Listen To What Leaders Said Post Voting: Lok Sabha Elections Phase 1
Thursday 11 April , 2019 The Noida Village | With No Road To Noida
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Why 45,000 Fans of Late Singer Chris Cornell Want the Black Hole Named After Him
- Kendall Jenner Flaunts Chic Blue Daphne Dress & Opera Gloves at Coachella 2019
- 'Proud To Be Flown By a Lady': Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Praises Chopper Pilot
- Sonam Kapoor Insists Kareena Kapoor is Definitely On Social Media Under a Pseudonym
- Football Transfer Rumours: Real Madrid Have Eyes on Pogba, Coutinho’s Barcelona Future in Balance
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results