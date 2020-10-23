‘Modi is Yet to Drag China Out of Our Territory’: Rahul Gandhi Hits Back at PM for Tribute to Bihar Soldiers

Reacting to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech in which he paid homage to the soldiers of Bihar who had laid down their lives fighting Chinese forces in Ladakh, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday said that by not throwing Chinese forces out of Indian soil, the Prime Minister was continuing to disrespect the Indian forces.

Addressing a rally along with Tejashwi Yadav in Bihar’s Hisua, Gandhi said neither Chief Minister Nitish Kumar nor Prime Minister Modi helped thousands of hungry and thirsty migrant labourers who had to walk down from far off places to their homes in Bihar when the lockdown was announced in March due to Covid-19 pandemic. He also took on the union and state governments on the issue of employment, saying that none of the two crore jobs that Modi had promised had materialised.

“The Prime Minister bows his head before the country’s soldiers. But the real question is, why did he say there are no Chinese soldiers inside the Indian territory after 20 of our soldiers were martyred? The border that Bihar’s youth give their blood and sweat to protect has been breached by China, and Modi still hasn’t told us when he will drag China out of our territory,” Gandhi said, taking on the Prime Minister on national issues.

He said the Prime Minister was systematically destroying the poor farmers and the small traders through policies like demonetisation, GST and now the three farm bills. He also took on PM Modi on the issue of management of the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Narendra Modi said India will win this fight in 22 days. What happened to that promise? Did he speak even once when Bihar’s labourers were walking home hungry and thirsty? They did not even give them buses or trains,” Gandhi said. On the issue of employment, he said zero of the two crore promised jobs had materialised for the youth of Bihar.

Speaking before him was the Chief Ministerial face of the Opposition, Tejashwi Yadav, who has made unemployment a major plank of his political campaign.

“Not only did Nitish Kumar and Narendra Modi not give you any jobs, they even snatched away the jobs you already had. When Modi came to Bihar I thought he will tell us whether Bihar will get the special status or not. We expected him to talk about issues that the public faces here on ground,” Tejashwi said.

He added that the bail hearing of his father, Lalu Yadav, is due on November 9. “That is the final case in which he is to get bail. On November 9 he will walk out. It is also my birthday. November 10 is when Nitish Kumar will walk away,” Tejashwi Yadav said, referring to the data of results of Bihar assembly polls.