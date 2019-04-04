English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
'Modi ji ki Sena' Remark Perturbs VK Singh, Says 'Such People are Traitors'
Bharatiya Janata Party leader and UP CM Yogi Adityanath had said at a rally that while the Congress serves biryani to terrorists, Modiji's army responds with bombs and bullets.
File photo of Union Minister VK Singh.
New Delhi: Former Army chief VK Singh has said that anyone who calls the Indian Army 'Modi's army' is a traitor. Singh, also a minister in Modi government, made the statement in reference to UP CM Yogi Adityanath's comment, which led the Election Commission to send him a notice.
"If someone says that the Indian Army is Modi's army, then he is not only wrong but also a traitor to the country. India's Army belongs to the country, it does not belong to a political party," Singh was quoted as saying by the BBC.
The Union minister also advised fellow politicians against mixing armed forces with political work while addressing the people. "If you talk about India's military, talk about India’s military. Sometimes when we speak of political workers, we say Modi’s Army or BJP’s Army. There is a difference,” he was quoted as saying.
He added that those leaders who do such a thing, "don't even know what they have said".
The Election Commission of India has issued notice to Adityanath over his remarks referring to the Indian Army as "Modiji ki sena". The commission said that the speech was not in direct violation but had flouted the EC order, which asked parties to desist from "indulging in any political propaganda" involving activities of the defence forces.
The poll panel has asked UP CM to respond till 5 pm of April 5 regarding his statement.
