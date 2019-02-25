Modi, KCR and Jagan Mohan Reddy Fixed Rs 1,000 Crore-Deal to Destroy TDP, Alleges Chandrababu Naidu

The political slugfest between Chandrababu Naidu and KT Rama Rao continued on Monday with the Andhra CM accusing the Telangana Rashtra Samithi working president's father, K Chandrashekhar Rao, of trying to “destroy Andhra Pradesh’s development” along with the YSR Congress Party and the BJP.“KCR is trying to hold onto his authority over Andhra Pradesh. He hates the state and Andhra people. His daughter MP Kavitha has been filing cases on our Polavaram project, his son said that YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will come to power in Andhra Pradesh. What do all these indicate?” asked Naidu.Naidu did not leave out Narendra Modi from his tirade and hit out at the Prime Minister for “doing dirty politics in the country”.“If he wants to enter my state he should fulfil all our commitments,” the Telugu Desam Party chief said, adding, “Modi, KCR, and YS Jagan Mohan Reddy have fixed a deal of Rs 1,000 crore for destroying TDP in Andhra Pradesh”.BJP National Spokesperson GVL Narasimha Rao slammed Naidu for his remarks and challenged him “to come on a stage to discuss what the Modi government has done for Andhra Pradesh”.“What did Chandrababu Naidu do for the state in the past five years? He didn’t even build a single building in the state. He has only been spending Central government’s funds,” Narasimha Rao said.The Andhra CM and the Modi government have been at loggerheads ever since the former staged several protests over granting of special status to Andhra Pradesh.This recent war of words, however, came in reaction to KT Rama Rao’s tiff with Naidu’s son, Minister for Panchayath Raj, Rural Development Nara Lokesh. KTR, in an informal interaction with the media, had slammed Naidu saying that the rival YSRCP would win the Assembly polls in Andhra Pradesh.