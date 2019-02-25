English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Modi, KCR and Jagan Mohan Reddy Fixed Rs 1,000 Crore-Deal to Destroy TDP, Alleges Chandrababu Naidu
The Andhra CM was reacting to TRS working president KT Rama Rao’s comments on Saturday in which he said that the rival YSRCP would win the Assembly polls in Andhra Pradesh.
File photo of N. Chandrababu Naidu. (Image: Reuters)
Loading...
Amaravati: The political slugfest between Chandrababu Naidu and KT Rama Rao continued on Monday with the Andhra CM accusing the Telangana Rashtra Samithi working president's father, K Chandrashekhar Rao, of trying to “destroy Andhra Pradesh’s development” along with the YSR Congress Party and the BJP.
“KCR is trying to hold onto his authority over Andhra Pradesh. He hates the state and Andhra people. His daughter MP Kavitha has been filing cases on our Polavaram project, his son said that YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will come to power in Andhra Pradesh. What do all these indicate?” asked Naidu.
Naidu did not leave out Narendra Modi from his tirade and hit out at the Prime Minister for “doing dirty politics in the country”.
“If he wants to enter my state he should fulfil all our commitments,” the Telugu Desam Party chief said, adding, “Modi, KCR, and YS Jagan Mohan Reddy have fixed a deal of Rs 1,000 crore for destroying TDP in Andhra Pradesh”.
BJP National Spokesperson GVL Narasimha Rao slammed Naidu for his remarks and challenged him “to come on a stage to discuss what the Modi government has done for Andhra Pradesh”.
“What did Chandrababu Naidu do for the state in the past five years? He didn’t even build a single building in the state. He has only been spending Central government’s funds,” Narasimha Rao said.
The Andhra CM and the Modi government have been at loggerheads ever since the former staged several protests over granting of special status to Andhra Pradesh.
This recent war of words, however, came in reaction to KT Rama Rao’s tiff with Naidu’s son, Minister for Panchayath Raj, Rural Development Nara Lokesh. KTR, in an informal interaction with the media, had slammed Naidu saying that the rival YSRCP would win the Assembly polls in Andhra Pradesh.
“KCR is trying to hold onto his authority over Andhra Pradesh. He hates the state and Andhra people. His daughter MP Kavitha has been filing cases on our Polavaram project, his son said that YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will come to power in Andhra Pradesh. What do all these indicate?” asked Naidu.
Naidu did not leave out Narendra Modi from his tirade and hit out at the Prime Minister for “doing dirty politics in the country”.
“If he wants to enter my state he should fulfil all our commitments,” the Telugu Desam Party chief said, adding, “Modi, KCR, and YS Jagan Mohan Reddy have fixed a deal of Rs 1,000 crore for destroying TDP in Andhra Pradesh”.
BJP National Spokesperson GVL Narasimha Rao slammed Naidu for his remarks and challenged him “to come on a stage to discuss what the Modi government has done for Andhra Pradesh”.
“What did Chandrababu Naidu do for the state in the past five years? He didn’t even build a single building in the state. He has only been spending Central government’s funds,” Narasimha Rao said.
The Andhra CM and the Modi government have been at loggerheads ever since the former staged several protests over granting of special status to Andhra Pradesh.
This recent war of words, however, came in reaction to KT Rama Rao’s tiff with Naidu’s son, Minister for Panchayath Raj, Rural Development Nara Lokesh. KTR, in an informal interaction with the media, had slammed Naidu saying that the rival YSRCP would win the Assembly polls in Andhra Pradesh.
| Edited by: Angana Chakrabarti
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
India Will 'Stop' Flow of Our Share of Water to Pakistan, Says Nitin Gadkari
-
Friday 22 February , 2019
Watch: PM Modi Conferred With Seoul Peace Prize
-
Thursday 21 February , 2019
Kulbhushan Jadhav Case At ICJ: What Is At Stake For India
-
Thursday 21 February , 2019
Opinion: Why We Should Still Talk To Pakistan Despite Pulwama Attack
-
Thursday 21 February , 2019
Hilarious Memes Take Over Twitter As Soon As Kesari Trailer Drops
India Will 'Stop' Flow of Our Share of Water to Pakistan, Says Nitin Gadkari
Friday 22 February , 2019 Watch: PM Modi Conferred With Seoul Peace Prize
Thursday 21 February , 2019 Kulbhushan Jadhav Case At ICJ: What Is At Stake For India
Thursday 21 February , 2019 Opinion: Why We Should Still Talk To Pakistan Despite Pulwama Attack
Thursday 21 February , 2019 Hilarious Memes Take Over Twitter As Soon As Kesari Trailer Drops
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Ajay Devgn’s Tweet Trolling Kapil Sharma on Total Dhamaal is Winning the Internet
- Trump-Kim Vietnam Summit: A Look at North Korean Leader’s Luxury Train with Mercedes On Board
- Oscars 2019: Alfonso Cuaron Wins Best Director Academy Award for 'Roma'
- Huawei Mate X Availability in India Will Depend on 5G Network Says Company
- Oscars 2019: Regina King's Best Supporting Actress Win Puts Her in Very Cool Company
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results