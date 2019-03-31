Modi Govt Most Corrupt Since Independence, Ruined Country in 5 Years: Kejriwal at Joint Rally With Naidu, Mamata

AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the "most corrupt" government since Independence, and along with BJP chief Amit Shah "ruined" the country in the last five years.Addressing a rally here along with TDP president and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, he claimed that Modi-Shah duo "divided India on religious lines" in five years, what Pakistan could not do in 70.The rally was also attended by Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee. "We have come here to appeal to you to vote for Chandrababu Naidu again. He has laid the foundations of a modern Andhra Pradesh. If he gets five years more, he will expedite the process," Kejriwal said.The Delhi chief minister alleged that an emergency-like situation is prevailing in the country."The Modi government unleashed central agencies on our institutions and our people. They (Modi and Shah) have ruined the country in five years. Pitted one caste against another and one community versus another. PM Modi led the most corrupt government in the last 70 years," he claimed.Referring to BJP MP Sakshi Maharaj's recent remark that the upcoming Lok Sabha polls will be fought in the name of the country and there will be no elections after that, Kejriwal said, "Hitler changed the constitution of Germany and ruled till his death. Modi, Shah would do the same. Sakshi Maharaj said there will be no election after 2019.""I appeal to you with folded hand, please remove Modi (from power)," he told the gathering.Terming demonetisation "the biggest scam" since Independence, Kejriwal alleged, "Modi never listens to anyone, only takes advice from Shah. He announced note ban and ruined the economy."He said, "Delhi is not a state even after 70 years of Independence. While voting, don't forget that Modi betrayed you (people of Andhra Pradesh) on special status for the state."Simultaneous polls will be held in Andhra Pradesh on April 11 for 25 Lok Sabha seats and to elect the new 175-member Assembly.Speaking at the same rally, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said the BJP won't get a single seat in Bengal and won't cross the 125-mark in the 543-member Lok Sabha. "BJP has sister organisations, I would like to request them that if you love the country, please don't support Narendra Modi and Amit Shah," the West Bengal chief minister said."This is a special election. If you want your State to move forward, you must elect Chandrababu Naidu. He has experience of working at the Centre. He will be valuable for serving the country. Modi and Shah bully everyone," she added.Taking on the BJP, the Trinamool Congress chief said the BJP will not get a single seat in Bengal. "In 2014, Modi got 21 out of 119 seats in Andhra, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal that was your best time," Banerjee said, adding that the BJP will not get more than 125 seats in this election."In UP, he got 73 seats when the Samajwadi Party and the BSP fought alone. Now they have come together. In Odisha too they won't get any seats," she said.Banerjee also challenged Modi for an open debate and attacked the prime minister for not addressing any press conference during his tenure. "Modi didn’t address a presser in five years. He reads from tele-prompter and says he has a 56-inch chest," the TMC supremo quipped.She said the country needs a prime minister who doesn't differentiate between Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat, West Bengal and Andhra Pradesh. "Modi said demonetisation would curb terrorism, but it is maximum under his government," she said.“In the previous election, BJP won people’s trust on the plank of ‘chaiwallah’. Now they have become ‘chowkidar’. They are looting the country. So many jawans have lost their lives. Terrorism has skyrocketed. Farmers are committing suicide. Unemployment is at a 45-year high.”Supporting Kejriwal's demand for full statehood for Delhi, Banerjee said the issue needs to be resolved.