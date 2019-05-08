Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Modi Lists Abuses Hurled at Him by Congress, Asks Followers to Share it on Social Media

The Prime Minister claimed that the Congress also compared him to Hitler, Dawood Ibrahim and Mussolini.

PTI

Updated:May 8, 2019, 4:58 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Modi Lists Abuses Hurled at Him by Congress, Asks Followers to Share it on Social Media
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing a poll rally in Haryana. (Image: Twitter/ANI)
Loading...
Kurukshetra: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Wednesday accused the Congress of hurling abuses at him from its "love dictionary" and said the party did not even spare his mother.

“I stopped their corruption and challenged their dynasty because of which they wear masks of love and abuse me," he said in a rally at Kurukshetra.

The Prime Minister claimed that the Congress also compared him to Hitler, Dawood Ibrahim, Mussolini, etc.

Listing out all the abuses that the opposition has hurled at him, he asked his supporters to send it to everyone they know on social media.

His remarks came after Congress president Rahul Gandhi said Monday that despite Modi insulting his father Rajiv Gandhi, he only had love for the PM.

"A leader of Congress called me 'gandi naali ka keeda' (an insect), one leader called me a mad dog, another one called me Bhasmasura. One more Congress leader, who was external affairs minister, called me a monkey while another minister compared me with Dawood Ibrahim," Modi alleged.

"They even abused my mother and even asked who my father is and remember all this was said after I became Prime Minister," Modi said.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram