'Modi-Mamata's Friendly Relationship Now Proved': Congress on PM's Revelation
PM Modi, in a conversation with actor Akshay Kumar on Wednesday, had said that the West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee sends him sweets every year.
File photo of PM Modi and Mamata Banerjee (Image : PTI).
Kolkata: Taking a dig at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's revelation that she sends sweets and kurtas to him, state Congress President Somen Mitra on Wednesday said their "friendly relationship" has been proved.
In a candid conversation with actor Akshay Kumar, Modi, earlier in the day, said Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina used to send him special sweets every year from Dhaka. "When Mamata Didi came to know about it, she also started sending me Bengali sweets on one or two occasions every year."
Asked about Modi's comment, Mitra said: "It is now clear that there is a friendly relationship."
He further said there are two fronts - pro-BJP and anti-BJP - in the Indian political matrix.
"Mamata Banerjee has not even once mentioned that while forming the government that she will not support BJP. She says Modi is bad BJP while Lal Krishna Advani is good BJP," Mitra told reporters.
Asked about the Congress not campaigning aggressively in Bengal as compared to the Trinamool and the BJP, he alleged that their campaign is "all about money".
Both the parties are competing against each other, using their money power while the Congress is "directly going to the people", he said, adding that the party does not have that many funds to spend on wall writing.
Responding to a poser on party President Rahul Gandhi not coming to Bengal for campaigning, Mitra said: "He came here twice and his third event was cancelled (after a controversy over his helicopter not getting landing permission). Election is still going on; why are you thinking he will not come."
Asked about the Congress high command and its state unit differing on Trinamool, particularly when state Congress leaders see both the BJP and West Bengal's ruling party as "arch opponents", he said: "We are the state unit of a national party. We have no strength to go against the decision taken by our national head."
Gandhi had clearly said that parties that will fight against BJP will get its support, he said.
Questioned whether the party's state leaders would be game if the Congress needs Banerjee's support after the Lok Sabha polls, he said: "I can't predict what will happen in parliament. We are a part of a national party. So their decision will be final."
"If she offers help, we are fine", he said.
On the collapse of seat adjustment between the Left Front and the Congress in the state, he said things do not end in politics.
Mitra was hopeful of retaining the four Lok Sabha seats the Congress had won last time in the state, and even adding to the figure.
