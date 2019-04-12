LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Modi May Use Soldiers for Votes, But Forces Stand With India: Congress

The Congress was reacting to a letter written by over 150 armed forces veterans to President Ram Nath Kovind, complaining about the politicisation of the military.

PTI

Updated:April 12, 2019, 12:03 PM IST
PM Narendra Modi during an election rally. (Image: PTI)
New Delhi: The Congress on Friday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi was trying to use soldiers for votes but India's armed forces were with the country and not the saffron party.

The opposition party was reacting to a letter written by over 150 armed forces veterans to President and Commander-in-Chief Ram Nath Kovind, complaining about the manner in which political parties have been using armed forces for political gains ahead of the Lok Sabha election.

Congress said that it was clear that the soldiers were with India.

"Modi may try to use soldiers for votes, but it's clear that soldiers stand with India and not the BJP. 156 Veterans of the Indian Armed Forces including 8 former Chiefs of Staff write to the President of India urging him to act against Modi for trying to use soldiers for votes," said a tweet from the Congress' official Twitter handle.

The letter is signed by three former army chiefs, four former navy chiefs and a former air force chief.

"We refer, Sir, to the unusual and completely unacceptable practice of political leaders taking credit for military operations like cross-border strikes and even going so far as to claim the armed forces to be 'Modi ji ki sena'," the veterans wrote.

The military veterans said it was a matter of considerable concern and disquiet among both the serving and the retired personnel that the armed forces are being used to pursue a political agenda.
